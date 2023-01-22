ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Yellowstone’ Airing A New Episode Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Streaming Info

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
 3 days ago
What should you stream while you wait for Yellowstone to return? Great question. If you have yet to watch Graham Yost’s sensational neo-Western Justified, well partner, you’re in for a treat. Available on Hulu, this critically acclaimed crime drama about a charismatic U.S. Marshal (the great Timothy Olyphant) who’s reassigned to his childhood home in rural Kentucky is as refreshing as a glass of top-shelf bourbon.

Yellowstone is still on hiatus, but the show’s YouTube page continues to produce content, recently posting a new video titled “Yellowstone’s Wildest Brawls.” It’s not the same thing as a new episode but, you know, beggars/choosers, etc.

Here’s everything we know about the return of Yellowstone.

How Many Episodes Are In Yellowstone Season 5?

The fifth season will consist of 14 total episodes.

Is Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9 On Tonight (January 22)?

Nope. The Yellowstone midseason finale (Season 5, Episode 8: “A Knife and No Coin”) aired January 1 on Paramount Network. The series is currently on hiatus.

When Does Yellowstone Return With New Episodes?

An official release date has yet to be announced, but it was previously revealed that Yellowstone will return in the summer of 2023 with six new episodes.

Where To WatchYellowstone Season 5 Online:

You can watch the fifth season of Yellowstone (with a valid cable login) on the Paramount Network website/app. You can also stream episodes on-demand with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV (via the $6/month “Comedy Extra” add-on), Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or DIRECTV STREAM. YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Philo offer free trials for new subscribers.

Individual episodes and complete seasons of Yellowstone are also available to purchase on Amazon, and Seasons 1-4 of the series are streaming on Peacock.

Decider.com

