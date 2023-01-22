If The Last of Us‘ devastating premiere left you hungry for more emotional pain, then, boy, have you found your new obsession. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin’s adaptation is back for its second episode this week on HBO and HBO Max. And this week it’s time to ramp up the terror.

Based on the 2013 Naughty Dog game of the same name, The Last of Us is set in a version of Earth that has been devastated by the Cordyceps brain infection, essentially a zombie apocalypse but with more fungi. In the middle of this new world order stands Joel (Pedro Pascal), a broken man who’s tasked with protecting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the only person known to be immune to this infection. Together they have a chance to save the world, but first they have to survive it. Grab your flashlight and your tissues. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us Episode 2.

When Does The Last of Us Episode 2 Come Out on HBO and HBO Max?

Sundays are officially your days for survival thrills. The second episode of The Last of Us premieres on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, January 22. This week’s episode is titled “Infected”, which is what the zombie-like creatures are called in this universe. Fingers crossed that ominous title means we’re getting a Clicker fight.

What Time is The Last of Us Episode 2 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

Prepare for a late night. Episode 2 premieres on both HBO and HBO Max Sunday, January 22 at 9/8c p.m.

How to Watch The Last of Us on HBO and HBO Max

Do you still subscribe to HBO through your cable company? Great. Just make sure your TV is set to HBO on or before Sunday, January 22 at 9/8c p.m. and you’re all set to watch this week’s episode. You can also use that same cable username and password to log into HBO Max, which will allow you to watch The Last of Us on most devices.

If you’re subscribed to HBO through HBO Max, you have the same date and time to keep in mind. The premium cable network drops its premieres on its linear channels and streaming apps all at once, so you don’t have to worry about missing a minute. But what if you don’t see Episode 2 right away? Try not to fret. Refresh your browser or HBO Max app and the episode should be there. Sometimes it just takes a couple of minutes to load.

Is There a Trailer for The Last of Us Episode 2?

Not exactly, but HBO has released a trailer for what’s to come in the weeks ahead. If you thought that premiere was tense, strap in. This look into our streaming futures features two of The Last of Us‘ most common types of infected: the human-seeming Runners and the fungi-covered Clickers. There’s even a glimpse at a Bloater, one of the most intensely infected monsters to appear in the games. Just know that it’s a real headache to kill.

This trailer also includes shots of Riley (Storm Reid), Bill (Nick Offerman), Frank (Murray Bartlett), Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Henry (Lamar Johnson), and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). If you know, you know. And if not, get excited for one of the best casts on TV to make you cry. Check it out it above.