‘The Mosquito Coast’ Canceled By Apple After Two Seasons

Photo: Apple TV+

Just two weeks after its Season 2 finale, Apple TV+ has decided not to order a third season of The Mosquito Coast.

The drama series is loosely based on Paul Theroux’s bestselling 1981 novel, but fans won’t get to see Allie Fox and his family play out the rest of the book, nor any additional storylines from the movie adaptation starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix.

Starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, the show centers on Allie Fox (Theroux), a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.

Seasons 1 & 2, which are available on Apple TV+, are essentially a prequel to the book and the Peter Weir-directed movie.

The Apple series created a backstory for Justin Theroux’s Allie as a “highly intelligent enemy of the state” and fleshed out the character of Margo, played by George, who just goes by “Mother” in the book.

Author Paul Theroux told Deadline recently that if there had been a third season “it would segue into the book itself, and the movie’s search for a utopian community”.

“But we don’t know at the end of the second season if Allie is part of this, or if Margo is on her own. That’s the cliffhanger,” he added, of the explosive ending.

In the show’s second season, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle where they come into conflict with a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. Their risky paths could either unite the family or tear it apart.

Season 2 of The Mosquito Coast is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Paul Theroux and Justin Theroux. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group.

The series was created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Developed by Neil Cross & Tom Bissell, The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.