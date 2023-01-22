Read full article on original website
Did You Know Outlaw Josey Wales was Based on Real Missouri Man?
It's been called one of the best "guy movies" of all time. It doesn't get much more macho than Clint Eastwood playing an outlaw out for revenge in the old west. However, did you know that one of his most famous characters was based on a real life Missouri man?
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Brantley Gilbert Joining Nickelback on the Get Rollin’ Tour — See Dates
Brantley Gilbert is once again hopping on a non-country tour. This year, he will be opening for Nickelback on their Get Rollin' Tour. "How do you make the most unexpected and bad@$$ tour of all time ... @nickelback and your boy join forces for the summer ... That’s how," the country star writes on social media.
