Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Boston 25 News WFXT
LeBron James drops 20 against Spurs while approaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record
LeBron James is getting closer. James entered Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs needing just 178 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. While he didn’t put up the performance he did on Tuesday night, James still chipped away at that number in a solid win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen Curry ejected in fourth quarter of Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors game
Stephen Curry didn't see the end of the Golden State Warriors' 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, as the All-Star guard was ejected with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Curry threw his mouthpiece after being upset with teammate Jordan Poole for not passing him the...
Warriors star Stephen Curry ejected after throwing mouthguard over Jordan Poole shot vs. Grizzlies
Stephen Curry wanted the shot late on Wednesday night. After seeing teammate Jordan Poole take it, and miss it, instead of passing it to him on the logo at the Chase Center late in their 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry lost it a bit. The Golden State Warriors...
Davis scores 21 points in return as Lakers defeat Spurs
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury, LeBron James added 20 and the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a rough loss to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104 on Wednesday night. Davis, who missed 20 games...
Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against...
Fox 59
Report: Colts Grant Jeff Saturday Second Interview for HC Job
At least six candidates have reportedly been granted a second interview. The Colts are planning to interview interim coach Jeff Saturday a second time as they proceed in their coaching search, according to the Associated Press. He is among six or seven other candidates who have reached this stage. Saturday,...
Fox 59
Report: Bill O’Brien Returning to Patriots As OC
A familiar face is rejoining Bill Belichick’s staff. After a stint at Alabama serving as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien is heading back to the NFL to the same role with a very familiar franchise: the Patriots. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low, O’Brien...
Fox 59
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The former Saints coach has added a fourth prospective team to the mix. The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Fox 59
Mattress Mack Reacts to $2M Loss, Offers Advice for Dak Prescott
He thinks Prescott’s mattress might be the culprit for his tough loss. Texas furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale continued to place big money on Texas sports teams when he made a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional playoff round Sunday night. Unfortunately for Mack, this time there was no big payout.
