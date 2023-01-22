ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox 59

Report: Colts Grant Jeff Saturday Second Interview for HC Job

At least six candidates have reportedly been granted a second interview. The Colts are planning to interview interim coach Jeff Saturday a second time as they proceed in their coaching search, according to the Associated Press. He is among six or seven other candidates who have reached this stage. Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Report: Bill O’Brien Returning to Patriots As OC

A familiar face is rejoining Bill Belichick’s staff. After a stint at Alabama serving as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien is heading back to the NFL to the same role with a very familiar franchise: the Patriots. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low, O’Brien...
ALABAMA STATE
Fox 59

Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals

The former Saints coach has added a fourth prospective team to the mix. The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

Mattress Mack Reacts to $2M Loss, Offers Advice for Dak Prescott

He thinks Prescott’s mattress might be the culprit for his tough loss. Texas furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale continued to place big money on Texas sports teams when he made a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional playoff round Sunday night. Unfortunately for Mack, this time there was no big payout.
DALLAS, TX

