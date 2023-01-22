ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs

The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
DURHAM, NC
thelocalpalate.com

Snapshot: Pinehurst, North Carolina

One hour from Raleigh, two from Charlotte, and three from Charleston, Moore County, North Carolina, has long been known as a golf destination. However, we’re making it official: Southern Pines and Pinehurst, North Carolina are worthy destinations in their own right with a focus on farm-to-table restaurants and cafes and charming historic accommodations in a peaceful Piedmont setting. You’ll need a long weekend to fully explore this quietly excellent corner of the Carolinas.
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
RALEIGH, NC
NBC New York

The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South

Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wilson man extorted, stalked Cary business owner, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with extortion and stalking. Wilson police first got a call about harassment on Dec. 26. Police said 59-year-old Richard Sylvester Allegood, 59, had hired Anthony Troeger, also of Wilson, to perform work in 2017. Troeger told police that once...
WILSON, NC

