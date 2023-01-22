Read full article on original website
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
WRAL
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
WRAL
Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs
The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
NC State investigating after student found dead in dorm room, officials confirm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is investigating after a student was found dead in his dorm room. First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood Hall, school spokeswoman Lauren Barker confirmed to CBS 17 News on Tuesday. Barker also confirmed that it was being investigated as an unintended […]
2 dead in house fire in Wake County just outside Raleigh
Multiple vehicles were also burned along with the garage and the back of the home, which sustained heavy damage.
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
cbs17
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Raleigh police want to question him about a hookah lounge shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a shooting earlier this month. Police said on Jan. 6, a shooting took place at Fairouz Cafe & Hookah Lounge, located at 3915 Western Boulevard. The department did not reveal if anyone was injured.
cbs17
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
thelocalpalate.com
Snapshot: Pinehurst, North Carolina
One hour from Raleigh, two from Charlotte, and three from Charleston, Moore County, North Carolina, has long been known as a golf destination. However, we’re making it official: Southern Pines and Pinehurst, North Carolina are worthy destinations in their own right with a focus on farm-to-table restaurants and cafes and charming historic accommodations in a peaceful Piedmont setting. You’ll need a long weekend to fully explore this quietly excellent corner of the Carolinas.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
cbs17
Husband and wife dead following house fire east of Raleigh, family says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife have died after a Monday house fire in Wake County, the family shared with CBS 17. The man pronounced dead on Monday has been identified by family as 73-year-old Goerge Rizk. On Tuesday, family members said his wife, 60-year-old Diana Rizk...
North Carolina restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
The restaurant, Church's Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations.
Family of man who died in Raleigh police custody to give list of demands
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens, the family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, will make a list of demands to the police department. Williams’ mother, Sonya, and other community activists will...
Raleigh man wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A Raleigh man took a chance on a scratch-off ticket, and it paid off.
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
NBC New York
The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South
Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
cbs17
Wilson man extorted, stalked Cary business owner, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with extortion and stalking. Wilson police first got a call about harassment on Dec. 26. Police said 59-year-old Richard Sylvester Allegood, 59, had hired Anthony Troeger, also of Wilson, to perform work in 2017. Troeger told police that once...
