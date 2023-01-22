Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan & Jimmy Hart Open WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE is celebrating 30 years of Monday Night RAW tonight. Triple H and his team reportedly have huge surprises in store for the WWE Universe. One such surprise kicked off the show. “RAW is XXX” kicked off to the entrance music of Hulk Hogan. Jimmy Hart came out first. The...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Cousin Was Brought In To Unexpectedly Face Shane McMahon After WWE Tryout
WWE likes to feature the Anoa’i Family on their television shows. This is obvious judging by the Bloodline’s current spot on the roster. The famous wrestling family’s lineage in sports entertainment goes back generations, and one family member had a chance to face a member of the McMahon, but he did not see that encounter coming at all.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
ringsidenews.com
The Bella Twins Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW XXX Due To Creative Issues
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are WWE Hall of Famers and undoubtedly one of the most popular female duos in the history of the company. After making her WWE debut alongside Nikki Bella in 2008, the Bella twins eventually became the mainstays of the women’s division for many years. That being said, it seems they didn’t appear on RAW this week due to Creative differences.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Continues To Demand That Roman Reigns Acknowledge Her
Rhea Ripley has been a formidable force in WWE, earning her place among the top female Superstars through her hard work and dedication. She has achieved significant success within the company, amassing multiple championship titles. She is a fierce competitor who is unafraid to take on any challenger, male or female, in the ring. Ripley is also not afraid of Roman Reigns, either. That being said, The Nightmare wants the Tribal Chief to acknowledge her.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
ringsidenews.com
Mark Briscoe’s First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Tragic Passing
The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. Fans and pro wrestlers alike felt for Jay Briscoe and his family, especially after such a tragic incident. Fans wondered how Mark Briscoe felt about all this and now it seems Briscoe has finally broken his silence following the tragic death of his brother.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Accused Of Waiting For Certain Wrestlers To Die Before Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame takes place every year on WrestleMania weekend. Originally known as the WWF Hall of Fame, the honor was created in 1993 when André the Giant was posthumously inducted as the sole inductee that year. The ceremony went on an eight-year hiatus following the 1996 event, but fans missed the event. WWE relaunched the Hall of Fame in 2004 and since 2014, the entire ceremonies have aired on the WWE Network/Peacock. Despite the prestige and extravaganza, WWE alum Dangerous Danny Davis appears to have an issue with WWE’s annual tradition.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Joins D-Generation X During WWE RAW XXX
D-Generation X was one of the highlights of WWE during the Attitude Era. The stable was created by Shawn Michaels and Triple H and expanded to include Chyna, The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and others. Tonight, the group got a new member. The 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW...
Wrestle Zone
Report: WWE Has Approached Steve Austin For A Match With Roman Reigns
WWE has reportedly pitched a major match that would pit WWE’s top star against WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold'” Steve Austin. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that, amid rumors that The Rock might not be coming back for WrestleMania, WWE internally pitched a potential match between Austin and Roman Reigns, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Sapp reports that Austin’s side was approached about the possibility, and the match would be for an “enormous” amount of money.
ringsidenews.com
Who Produced The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Segment For WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt has been one of the mainstays of Friday Night Smackdown ever since he came back last year at Extreme Rules. The company clearly thinks highly of him now, especially after what transpired on RAW last night. In fact, a very interesting name produced Wyatt’s segment on the show.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Was Supposed To Win The Steel Cage Match At RAW Is XXX
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW yesterday. The show featured some amazing matches and segments like the Tribal Court and the RAW Tag Team Championship match. Several WWE Legends also made their presence felt, including The Undertaker, who seemed to pass the torch to Bray Wyatt. However, there was one match in particular that was advertised for the show but ended before it could even begin.
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet Addresses Braun Strowman’s Alleged Backstage Heat
Ricochet appears to be on his way up in WWE once again, and it’s anyone’s guess how far this push will go. He is one of the world’s most acrobatic wrestlers, and his list of impressive matches precedes him. Ricochet recently shared his thoughts on Smackdown star Braun Strowman’s controversial tweets following WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Kylie Rae That They Don’t Have A Spot For Her Right Now
Kylie Rae is a beloved name in pro wrestling, but her life has seen its share of difficulties. This is because Rae’s mental health issues had almost ended her pro wrestling career for good. However, she managed to overcome her demons. She also took part in a WWE tryout, and it seems she isn’t sure about WWE hiring her.
