Quincy, MI

wtvbam.com

Tough night for Branch County teams in Big 8 Conference boys basketball

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It was a rough night for Branch County’s boys basketball teams in the Big 8 Conference as Bronson, Union City and Quincy all lost on the road. The Vikings lost at Reading 54-46. Kam Brackett led Bronson with 14 points. The Vikings are now 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big 8. Bronson won the J.V. game 40-36.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
WLNS

Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007

Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007.
EAST LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Working To Plow U.P. Ice Fishing Locations

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing a successful program begun in 2021 to keep boating access sites plowed at more than two dozen popular Upper Peninsula ice fishing locations. Various local partners have agreed to assist the DNR with the program to ensure access to ice fishing opportunities...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Renee L. Remsing

Renee Lynn Remsing, 51 of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home in Coldwater, MI. In accordance to her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Coldwater Moose Lodge, 117 E. Chicago St, Coldwater, MI on Friday, February 3, from 12-3. A private burial of ashes will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater, MI. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
COLDWATER, MI
WTOL 11

180th Fighter Wing to train at night this week

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct night-time training flights beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday, weather permitting. Residents in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 8 p.m. each night, the guard unit said.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

