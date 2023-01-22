Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Winter storm wipes out entire Wednesday slate of Branch County H.S. sports
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – For the first time during the 2022-2023 winter sports season, Old Man Winter scored a clean sweep of the Branch County high school sports schedule on Wednesday. All of the evening events were called off by noon as the weather and road conditions continued...
wtvbam.com
Tough night for Branch County teams in Big 8 Conference boys basketball
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It was a rough night for Branch County’s boys basketball teams in the Big 8 Conference as Bronson, Union City and Quincy all lost on the road. The Vikings lost at Reading 54-46. Kam Brackett led Bronson with 14 points. The Vikings are now 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big 8. Bronson won the J.V. game 40-36.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
MLive.com
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
Here is MLive’s latest top 25 boys basketball rankings for the state of Michigan. Report any updates to japurcell@mlive.com or tag/DM @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with your missing scores. 25. Chelsea (10-1)
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park Due to ongoing issues with groundwater, sites 15, 18,...
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
WLNS
Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007
Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007. Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for …. Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007. Multimillion dollar MI unemployment settlement approved. Multimillion dollar MI unemployment settlement approved. First known Nassar survivor to speak...
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
wtvbam.com
Winter storm shuts down schools, Branch County expected to get 3 to 6 inches of snow
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Old Man Winter awoke from his slumber on Wednesday. The first winter storm since Christmas weekend arrived in Branch County in the pre-dawn hours. Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties were under a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday evening as forecasters were calling for three to six inches of snow.
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Working To Plow U.P. Ice Fishing Locations
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing a successful program begun in 2021 to keep boating access sites plowed at more than two dozen popular Upper Peninsula ice fishing locations. Various local partners have agreed to assist the DNR with the program to ensure access to ice fishing opportunities...
Brewery near Paw Paw total loss after fire
The owner of a brewery near Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.
Wolf Numbers Remain Steady in Michigan -- What Does that Mean for Their Future?
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts a survey every other winter to ascertain the number of gray wolves in Michigan. The survey includes the Upper Peninsula, Drummond Island, Neebish Island, and Sugar Island. Isle Royale is not included because its wolf numbers are managed by the National Park Service.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Renee L. Remsing
Renee Lynn Remsing, 51 of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home in Coldwater, MI. In accordance to her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Coldwater Moose Lodge, 117 E. Chicago St, Coldwater, MI on Friday, February 3, from 12-3. A private burial of ashes will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater, MI. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
180th Fighter Wing to train at night this week
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct night-time training flights beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday, weather permitting. Residents in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 8 p.m. each night, the guard unit said.
