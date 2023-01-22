Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Morawiecki didn't specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards.
WVNews
The Kings League -- Piqué’s bid to disrupt Spanish soccer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — If Gerard Pique’s vision proves true, the future of soccer is already being played in an industrial pavilion located down a road past rows of stacked shipping containers in the desolate outskirts of Barcelona’s port. There, every Sunday evening from now until July,...
WVNews
4 with Russian flags kicked out of Australian Open by police
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Four people were kicked out of the Australian Open after displaying Russian flags — which have been banned from Melbourne Park — and threatening security guards, police and Tennis Australia said Thursday. A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the four have not been charged...
Comments / 0