After spending time in Torino, I decided to take a day trip from Torino to explore La Venaria Reale. La Venaria Reale is about an hour away (~10km) from the city of Turin in Piedmont and is one of the largest royal residences in the world. The Venaria Palace (Reggia di Venaria) complex is a masterpiece of architecture and gardens, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997. Originally built as a lavish hunting lodge for the House of Savoy in the 17th century, the estate includes the Royal apartments, 80 hectares of gardens, and the 17th-century historical village of Venaria. Here is your complete travel guide for exploring La Venaria Reale.

29 DAYS AGO