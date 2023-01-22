Read full article on original website
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
Woke museum chiefs stop calling embalmed Egyptian dead ‘mummies’
WOKE museum chiefs have stopped referring to embalmed ancient Egyptian dead as mummies. Chiefs at the British Museum in London say it is dehumanising to the person’s memory. They are now called “mummified person” or “mummified remains”. The collection contains bodies going back as far...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
UK museums ask for children to inspire action through art
Hundreds of thousands of children will create wildlife artworks at 500 UK museums to raise their awareness of the threat to nature and the environment. FKA Twigs is one of the artists who will then recreate the children's pieces for a mass digital artwork. The Wild Escape will be the...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece
New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
BBC
Cumbria cave remains belong to 'oldest northerner'
Human remains unearthed in a cave in Cumbria have been dubbed the "oldest northerner" after being found to date back 11,000 years. Bone and a shell bead discovered at Heaning Wood Bone Cave, near Great Urswick, were analysed by the University of Central Lancashire. Dr Rick Peterson said the site...
Experience Royalty at La Venaria Reale: Day Trip from Torino
After spending time in Torino, I decided to take a day trip from Torino to explore La Venaria Reale. La Venaria Reale is about an hour away (~10km) from the city of Turin in Piedmont and is one of the largest royal residences in the world. The Venaria Palace (Reggia di Venaria) complex is a masterpiece of architecture and gardens, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997. Originally built as a lavish hunting lodge for the House of Savoy in the 17th century, the estate includes the Royal apartments, 80 hectares of gardens, and the 17th-century historical village of Venaria. Here is your complete travel guide for exploring La Venaria Reale.
BBC
Barnbougle Castle document discovery sheds new light on Robert Burns
Documents discovered at a 13th Century castle near Edinburgh have provided a "fascinating picture" of Robert Burns' life on a farm in southern Scotland. University of Glasgow experts were invited to Barnbougle Castle by the Rosebery family. Among the collection they examined was an "unexpected bonus" of a book labelled...
Church camping movement seeks to spread the word far and wide
For millennia, pilgrims have taken time out from their epic hikes to overnight in churches, mosques, temples and monasteries to eat, sleep, pray and meditate while recovering from one day’s hard slog and preparing for the next. Christians keep up this practice on pilgrimage routes across Britain and Europe.
exemplore.com
Famous Edinburgh Castle Ghosts and Hauntings
Many old castles are haunted, and Edinburgh Castle is no exception. The castle found itself under attack on as many as 23 occasions, so it's no surprise that the spirits surrounding this place make themselves known from time to time. Let's unravel some of the most common ghost sightings at...
BBC
Coventry dog show cancelled after BBC investigation
An international dog show showcasing American bullies has been cancelled following a BBC investigation into the trading of the popular breed. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) UK event was due to be held at Coventry Building Society Arena on 11 February. Footage gathered by undercover journalists at an ABKC...
BBC
Heathrow Airport: Dozens of flights cancelled due to freezing fog
Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow due to freezing fog. British Airways, the largest carrier at the UK's busiest airport, has axed around 80 flights. Airlines were told on Sunday night they would have to reduce the number of flights they are operating by about 15% due to the weather and Air Traffic Control restrictions.
Ancient Egyptian limestone relief of female musicians at risk of leaving UK
An ancient Egyptian limestone relief depicting a group of sleeping female musicians is at risk of leaving the UK if a domestic buyer cannot be found.The artwork shows the musicians asleep in the palace of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Akhenaten and is believed to have been created at some point during his reign from 1351 to 1334 BC.The relief is particularly unique in its depiction of women as musicians, and having females as the focus of attention, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.Have you heard of the Amarna art style? This abstract design was introduced by...
anothermag.com
Alix Higgins, the Australian Designer Merging Human and Digital Realities
Who is it? The eponymous label of Australian designer Alix Higgins. Why do I want it? Bold, conceptual prints that beautifully merge our human and digital realities. Where can I find it? Alix Higgins is available through the designer’s own website as well as at Café Forgot, Distal Phalanx, Error404 and Blonde.
Iconic London hotel reveals lavish transformation
The ground floor of The Dorchester hotel in London's upscale Mayfair district has just unveiled a glamorous makeover. The new look is part of its biggest makeover in 30 years.
a-z-animals.com
Blue Flag with White X: Scotland Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Blue Flag with White X: Scotland Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism. The Saltire, or St. Andrew’s cross, is Scotland’s national flag. It has a design that is both basic and stunning and is one of the earliest flags in the world. The oldest documented use of the flag dates back to around 1542 when a heraldic flag was depicted in Sir David Lyndsay of the Mount’s Register of Scottish Arms. Queen Margaret, the wife of James III, is supposed to have created a flag in the late 15th century with a white saltire in the center of a blue flag. In this article, we will explore the flag of Scotland, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
