Central Illinois Proud
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE- Man taken into custody regarding Peoria Heights shots fired incident
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Peoria Heights Police have made one arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Tuesday. A man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Peoria County Jail records indicate Benjamin Ely, 21, Peoria Heights, is facing five different felony weapons-related charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Person in custody in Planned Parenthood arson investigation, formally charged by feds
PEORIA, Ill. – A suspect is now in custody for a recent fire at Planned Parenthood of Peoria. Tyler Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, was arrested Tuesday by Peoria Police. He was charged Wednesday by federal prosecutors with the federal equivalent of an Aggravated Arson charge, “Malicious Use of Fire and an Explosive to Damage, and Attempt to Damage, Property Used In and Affecting Interstate Commerce.”
Central Illinois Proud
Planned Parenthood arson suspect has extensive criminal history
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show. Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County. Peoria County court records show...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
1470 WMBD
Man, indicted for murder, now charged in third separate case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with one of the city’s homicides from last year, has been indicted by a grand jury for the third time in the last month on separate cases. This time, a grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Home Invasion, and single...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
1470 WMBD
Anti-violence initiative detail results in nine arrests
PEORIA, Ill. – 52 traffic stops, and nine arrests. That’s the short version of results from Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria’s latest special patrol as part of his ongoing anti-violence initiative. The chief says the detail was held Tuesday, and he says there were also citations and...
Central Illinois Proud
Collision alert issued in McLean County
UPDATE (3:42 p.m.) The collision alert has been lifted. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, drivers who are involved in minor property damage accidents should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s Office within 48 hours after the collision alert has been lifted.
1470 WMBD
Man charged by grand jury with seriously injuring baby
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Hanna City man for allegedly assaulting a baby earlier this month. The grand jury is charging Alexander King, 21, with Aggravated Battery, a Class X felony, and Aggravated Domestic Battery, a Class Two felony. The indictment alleges King...
WAND TV
Deputies: Decatur man ambushed, killed outside West Peoria gas station
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Peoria County deputies are investigating after a Decatur man was shot in a gas station parking lot early Sunday. The Peoria County Coroner's Office identified the man as Stashaun L. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur. The preliminary autopsy findings will not be released until Tuesday.
starvedrock.media
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court
Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
Central Illinois Proud
Snowy weather puts Peoria under a collision alert
UPDATE (2:51 p.m.)– The collision alert has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snowy weather has caused the Peoria Sheriff’s Office to issue a collision alert Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured in Peoria should exchange...
starvedrock.media
Two Ruse Burglary Attempts Reported In Peru
Keep your guard up in Peru. The city's police department is investigating two so-called ruse burglaries. The first took place just after 1 Tuesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Rock Street. A man went into a home claiming to be from the water department. The fake worker distracted the homeowner enough that another man was able to get inside the home. The noise of the second scammer however alerted the homeowner to come back upstairs and two men and a woman allegedly left in a newer model SUV.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in downtown Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Central Illinois Proud
The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg man facing drug charges after traffic stop in McDonough County
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 23:12 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at North 2300th Road. The red Honda Civic was traveling north and the driver, Nicholas R. Degracia, 34, of Galesburg, IL was driving with a suspended license. During...
