Keep your guard up in Peru. The city's police department is investigating two so-called ruse burglaries. The first took place just after 1 Tuesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Rock Street. A man went into a home claiming to be from the water department. The fake worker distracted the homeowner enough that another man was able to get inside the home. The noise of the second scammer however alerted the homeowner to come back upstairs and two men and a woman allegedly left in a newer model SUV.

PERU, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO