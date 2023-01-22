ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Cowboys at 49ers

By Schuyler Callihan
Picking who will win tonight's matchup in San Francisco.

Score Prediction: 49ers 30, Cowboys 20

Everyone is making a big deal out of the Cowboys' win over Tampa Bay when they shouldn't. The Bucs have been awful offensively all season long. It wouldn't have mattered who they played in the wild card round, they were getting beat. The Niners have too much firepower on offense and on the flip side, has one of the better defensive units in the league. San Fran takes this one from the jump.

Spread Prediction: 49ers -3.5

I see this one being very similar to the Eagles-Giants game in that the 49ers will get out to a big lead in the first half and then cruise the rest of the way. Dallas will make it a more respectable final score, but make no mistake this should be an easy cover for San Francisco - a team that has covered eight of its last nine games.

Over/Under Prediction: OVER 46.5

As much as I'd love to hammer the over here, I would be cautious. If San Francisco's defense is locked in, it could be a very long day for Dak and the 'boys. That said, six of the last seven Niner games have gone over the total, thanks to an offense that has eclipsed 35 points in four straight games. If they reach that mark again, I don't see the under cashing. Small lean to the over.

