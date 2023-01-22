Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Whip Salon in Ridgefield and Newtown Donate Over $700 to ROAR
Newtown and Ridgefield Locations Donate over $700 to ROAR. Whip Salon held a “Hair Raiser” fundraising event in support of ROAR this past weekend raising over $700 for ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue), a warm, safe, welcoming place for homeless pets to recover and await adoption. “We...
hamlethub.com
Squash's Celebrates 70 Years in Ridgefield!
Part of the fabric of our community (since 1953) Squash's (aka Ridgefield Office Supply) has been the go-to place for school supplies, all things printing, stationary, fancy (and not so fancy) pens, and friendly faces! Squash's truly has it all (and at competitive prices). Since 2016, Squash's has been proudly...
hamlethub.com
Less than two weeks until the Taste of Ridgefield and the kick-off of Rotary’s Restaurant Raffle, RRRESTAFFLE!
Less than two weeks until the Taste of Ridgefield and the kick-off of Rotary’s Restaurant Raffle, RRRESTAFFLE. The Taste is at a new location, the First Congregational Church, but everything else is the same. There will be nearly 30 restaurants/wine stores serving you (view the list of participants here).
hamlethub.com
15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast Returns to Candlewood Inn on March 9
Join The Center For Empowerment And Education on Wednesday, March 8th at 7:30 am for the 15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast returning once again to the beautiful Candlewood Inn. As you may know, this is a historically sold-out event so don't hesitate to get your tickets now! Buy a...
hamlethub.com
Stamford Senior Center's Lives Blossom Fundraiser on May 4
The Stamford Senior Center invites you to attend it's annual ‘Lives Blossom’ spring gala on Thursday, May 4th from 6:00 – 8:30pm at the Italian Center of Stamford. The event raises critical funds for this local nonprofit organization that is a home away from home for hundreds of older adults who attend the Center to exercise their mind and body and stay connected.
hamlethub.com
Kershner Gallery Community Art Show Visitor Favorites Awards Presented
Fairfield, CT - The Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library has been showing “New Beginnings”, a Community art show with more than 65 works. Those visiting the show have had the opportunity to vote for their favorites. As a result, the winners have been announced. Ribbons for them are now on the works so the public can see the winners. The show runs through February 11.
hamlethub.com
Let Us Move You…to 329 Barrack Hill Road, Ridgefield
Welcome to this beautifully updated, top-to-bottom renovation of a designer’s own home at 329 Barrack Hill Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale at $1,095,000 by Karla Murtaugh of Compass Real Estate, the home features gorgeous transitional elements at every turn. Highlighting a clean and crisp color palette, light hardwood...
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth partners with SPHERE for evening filled with health and friendship
Last Thursday, RVNAhealth was excited to invite members of Sphere of CT to our Ridgefield building!. Participants learned the importance of good hygiene and nutritional practices from RVNAhealth Field Supervisor Donna Crane, RN, and Registered Dietitian Monica Marcello, MS, RD. The evening was topped off with an interactive activity on...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Lyn Kehoe Power Yoga
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lyn Kehoe...
These CT Restaurants, Chefs Named Semifinalists Of Prestigious National Competition
Three restaurants in Connecticut have been recognized as semifinalists for a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurant Presented by...
New Milford’s ‘DinerLuxe’ Closes Its Doors for Good
My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Fire Department Honors Exceptional Members
The Ridgefield Fire Department held their Bi-Annual Awards and Swearing-In ceremony at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wed., January 18, 2023. The ceremony, which has not been held for almost three years due to Covid, honored several members of both the Ridgefield Professional Fire Department along with volunteer members of the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Con…
hamlethub.com
Book Talk on Major General Israel Putnam at Kent Library
Robert Hubbard is set to speak on his book Major General Israel Putnam: Hero of the American Revolution, on Saturday, February 4th at 11:00 am at the Kent Public Library. A colorful figure of 18th century America, Israel Putnam (1718-1790) was an important leader in both the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War. Hubbard’s lecture will include a discussion of Putnam’s role in the Battle of Brooklyn, the Landing at Kip’s Bay and the Battle of Harlem Heights. Robert Ernest Hubbard is a retired professor from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut and an adjunct faculty member in the college’s Master of Fine Arts in Writing Program. He has long been webmaster of websites on General Israel Putnam and on entertainer Phil Silvers. He lives in Connecticut. Registration is required. Feel free to register at (845) 225-8585 or online by visiting our website: www.kentlibrary.org.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Optibrusher
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The local shop movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Optibrusher!. Three...
News 12
6 more weeks of winter or an early spring? Enjoy Groundhog Day across the tri-state area
Groundhog Day can provide some great family fun and a silly break from the harsh winter. Enjoy these Groundhog Day events and meet some of the top animal weather prognosticators in the tri-state area!. Malverne Mel. Malverne Mel will return to Crossroads Farm for the 28th year to give his...
hamlethub.com
NEW Accessible Parking on Main Street, Spots to Be Painted this Spring, View Map and Take Note of Locations!
The Town of Ridgefield is alerting the community to NEW Accessible Parking on Main Street. Please note that the new spots will not be repainted until spring (so may be a bit hard to identify!). The map in this post (please click on it to enlarge) highlights the spots (they...
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Clergy Association speaks out against antisemitism and racism
Ridgefield Clergy Association has released the following joint statement rejecting antisemitism and racism. Being aware that some within Ridgefield are concerned. that this country could be started down the pathway. of pre-war Germany in the 1930s as it increasingly. moved to attack, incarcerate and eventually murder. millions of Jews. We,...
weddingsparrow.com
Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island
Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
Comments / 0