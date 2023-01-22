ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Austin Powder Commits $25,000 To Newly Established Vinton County Community Fund

The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

McARTHUR – Austin Powder Co. has committed a total of $25,000 over the next five years to the Vinton County Community Fund (VCCF) to advance opportunities for the people and communities of Vinton County today and into the future.

The investment from Austin Powder, whose Red Diamond manufacturing plant was established in Vinton County in 1930, is one of the first gifts to the newly formed VCCF, a local affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. Thanks to support from the Governor and Ohio Legislature, FAO is matching the company’s gift dollar-for-dollar, resulting in $50,000 that will support projects and programs throughout the county.

“We are excited to partner with the Vinton County Community Fund to support the people, communities and future of Vinton County,” said Christopher Wakefield, plant manager of Austin Powder Red Diamond. “While we are a global company, we have always been deeply committed to the community we’ve called home for nearly 100 years.”

VCCF was established in August 2022 by a group of individuals committed to increasing opportunities and improving quality of life in Vinton County by building permanent support for the county’s people and communities.

“Any success we have in supporting and inspiring philanthropic giving to benefit Vinton County is a measure of the individuals, organizations and companies who give their time, talent and treasure to ensure a more prosperous future for this place we all love,” said Bruce Knox, a founding VCCF committee member. “We couldn’t be more grateful to have Austin Powder, our county’s largest employer, plant one of the first seeds of giving that will sow opportunities for years to come.”

To learn more about the Vinton County Community Fund and how to support its work, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Vinton.

The Vinton County Community Fund was established to ensure permanent support for the people and communities of Vinton County. A local foundation affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, VCCF works to inspire and support philanthropy. To learn more, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Vinton.

