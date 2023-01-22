Read full article on original website
After the Fire: Temporary Location Found for Texas Rose Steakhouse
Experiencing a tragedy is never wanted, however, it is what you do after that tragedy that makes a difference. The Texas Rose Steakhouse in Pampa caught fire and the damage was extensive enough to close the restaurant. However, they are rising from the ashes. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at...
KFDA
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
athleticbusiness.com
Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game
A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
KFDA
Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sandies basketball team is tied with Farwell as the highest-ranked boys teams here in the Texas Panhandle in their respective classes. The Sandies’ 60-29 win over Plainview on Friday vaults them to 2-0 in district, with a staggering 25-3 record overall this season. That...
When Donuts Are More of an Experience, New Amarillo Place to Open
Who is ready for a new place to get donuts here in Amarillo? I remember when the idea of anything different would not be heard of. I remember when Donut Stop ran Krispy Kreme out of Amarillo. We can be that way here in Amarillo. Not anymore. We like to...
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
Dalhart vs. River Road: When Rivalry Crosses the Line
One of the greatest things about high school is the competition between schools. That competition can be in sports, music, or art. It's good to have healthy competition between area schools. However, that competition can take a turn sometimes, when students and fans get a little too passionate. Last month,...
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
Potter County donates land to house homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, the Potter County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to donate about 10 acres of land to Amarillo non-profit Homeless Heroes to start a housing development for homeless veterans in the Panhandle. The land is in Willow Creek and will be the site for at least 10 tiny homes. “We finally […]
KFDA
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
KFDA
Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St. According to the report, at around midnight the Amarillo Fire Department was called near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St on reports of a structure fire.
Randall County Creates Special Court For Soaring DV Cases
Domestic violence reports rose significantly in Amarillo over the last few years. The pandemic and lockdowns of 2020 brought about a unique set of complicating factors in how domestic violence cases are processed. In an effort to provide relief to a court system besieged by a staggering backlog of pending...
KFDA
Winter weather incoming!
After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
