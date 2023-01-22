ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, TX

KFDA

School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
athleticbusiness.com

Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game

A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
DALHART, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sandies basketball team is tied with Farwell as the highest-ranked boys teams here in the Texas Panhandle in their respective classes. The Sandies’ 60-29 win over Plainview on Friday vaults them to 2-0 in district, with a staggering 25-3 record overall this season. That...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Dalhart vs. River Road: When Rivalry Crosses the Line

One of the greatest things about high school is the competition between schools. That competition can be in sports, music, or art. It's good to have healthy competition between area schools. However, that competition can take a turn sometimes, when students and fans get a little too passionate. Last month,...
DALHART, TX
wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Winter weather incoming!

After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
AMARILLO, TX

