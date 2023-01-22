ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Uhl To Lead Vinton Developmental Disabilities

By Submitted report
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

Vinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities is pleased to announce Dr. David Uhl as Vinton DD's incoming Superintendent.

Uhl was born and raised in Lancaster, Ohio and is a 1998 graduate of Lancaster High School. He was the Director of Business Development and Government Relations with the Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities before taking on the role of Director of Services and Supports and eventually Assistant Superintendent.

Uhl will replace former Superintendent, John Pekar who retired at the end of last year, as Superintendent of Vinton DD.

Uhl holds a Ph.D. in organizational management and leadership and is involved in several community organizations, including Rotary, city government, and his local church.

Uhl ’s mission in life is to add value to everyone with whom he comes in contact and he lives each day working to make that mission a reality.

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
