ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Comments / 0

Related
Giangi's Kitchen

10 Pasta Recipes

Top 10 Quick & Easy Pasta Recipes. Pasta night is always welcome. When you think of comfort food, pasta is always up high on the list. Easy to prepare, lots of fun creating recipes with.
Giangi's Kitchen

Tomato Garlic Bruschetta

I love bruschetta. This excellent Italian appetizer will conquer your heart and you will go back for more. Do I have a fantastic and super easy recipe to make this summer, or all year round, for that matter?
EatingWell

Ina Garten's Italian Wedding Soup Is One of Her Favorite Cold-Weather Recipes

Sometimes, when the January chill is really setting in, there's only one way to stay warm and cozy: a big bowl of soup. Everyone has a different go-to bowl—whether it's a slow-cooker veggie chili or a 15-minute cup of noodles, there aren't many soups we'd turn down. If you're...
msn.com

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup Recipe

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup is easy hamburger soup made with fresh vegetables or frozen mixed vegetables. A hearty soup the whole family loves and perfect for soup season!. This delicious vegetable beef soup is one of our favorite healthy soup recipes. It's super versatile, budget friendly and an easy soup recipe even picky eaters like!
Giangi's Kitchen

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets

Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
The Kitchn

Costco Added a New Pastry to Its Bakery Section and You’ll Want to Try It ASAP

It’s no secret that Costco’s bakery items are some of our favorites here at Kitchn. Whether it’s their famous chocolate chip ricotta or their beloved pumpkin pie that leaves us thinking about it all year long, it’s easy to find a dessert that just hits the spot. And we have a feeling these new pastries will also be making our grocery list.
Ridley's Wreckage

Shrimp Scampi 🦐

Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
thecountrycook.net

Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole

This Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is always a hit. It's a family favorite comfort meal, and a simple one dish recipe that can't be beat!. Are you in the mood for something hearty and delicious? Look no further because this Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is just what you need! Filled with beef, cheese, rice and other tasty toppings, it's a one-dish meal that is easy to make and everyone loves! This casserole has all the yumminess of a restaurant-quality dish with minimal effort from your kitchen!
Chef Dennis

Italian Bolognese Sauce

When it comes to pasta with meat sauce, nothing compares to a traditional Italian Bolognese sauce. As with most Italian dishes, there are as many ways to make them as there are Italian grandmothers. But I think this is the best Bolognese Pappardelle Recipe you’ll ever make.
agupdate.com

Tuscan Chicken with White Beans

4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)

Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.
Greta Brinkley

30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.
Florence Carmela

Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons

Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning. One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.
Claudia Lamascolo

Italian Sausage Medley

This Italian comfort meal is so easy that it takes less than an hour and supper will be on the table served all in one pan with no fuss. If you have any sausage and vegetables left over, build yourself a delicious submarine sandwich with our favoriteHomemade Italian Bread and Hoagie Recipe. Plus, they go great in a Breakfast Frittata.
Dicle Belul

Crispy Potato Chunks

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
Giangi's Kitchen

Lemon, Broccoli Pasta

Twenty minutes recipe of Broccoli with Lemon Rigatoni. One more dish of pasta for your repertoire. I love this recipe. This creamy lemon broccoli pasta recipe is deliciously creamy. The best part of this recipe is that it is ready to be served at your table in less than 20 minutes. That, to me, is a bonus.
iheart.com

Rita's Slow Cooker Beef Stew

Place meat in slow cooker. Mix flour, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Pour over meat, and stir until meat is coated. Add beef broth, carrots, potatoes, onion, celery, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, garlic, and bay leave; stir to combine. Cover, and cook until beef is tender enough to...
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy