There are only nine days left for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May of this year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters through Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.

3 DAYS AGO