Read full article on original website
Related
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed
Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
Look Out, Mexico! Luke Bryan’s Mama Has Arrived for Crash My Playa
The party has started: LeClaire Bryan has arrived! Luke Bryan's mama has made it to Cancun, Mexico, ahead of her son's annual Crash My Playa event. And, she arrived in style ... sort of. The Bryan matriarch posted about her grand arrival, and in the hilarious video we see her...
‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Responds to Kelsea Ballerini Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes garnered some attention after they were spotted at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between TCU and Georgia earlier this month. A photo shared by Stokes on his official Instagram account shows him cozying up to the country star to watch...
Brantley Gilbert Joining Nickelback on the Get Rollin’ Tour — See Dates
Brantley Gilbert is once again hopping on a non-country tour. This year, he will be opening for Nickelback on their Get Rollin' Tour. "How do you make the most unexpected and bad@$$ tour of all time ... @nickelback and your boy join forces for the summer ... That’s how," the country star writes on social media.
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Ruston Kelly, Trapper Schoepp + More
We've officially rung in 2023, which means we have a whole new year of great music to look forward to. Since our Weekly Picks feature first launched in 2022, The Boot has highlighted recent favorites from country, Americana, and everything in between. Each list features picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0