ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lefors, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail

VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation. VIDEO: ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015. Updated: Jan. 23,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck

Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Young People Scams In The Panhandle

Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy