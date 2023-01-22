Read full article on original website
Related
Randall County Creates Special Court For Soaring DV Cases
Domestic violence reports rose significantly in Amarillo over the last few years. The pandemic and lockdowns of 2020 brought about a unique set of complicating factors in how domestic violence cases are processed. In an effort to provide relief to a court system besieged by a staggering backlog of pending...
KFDA
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
After the Fire: Temporary Location Found for Texas Rose Steakhouse
Experiencing a tragedy is never wanted, however, it is what you do after that tragedy that makes a difference. The Texas Rose Steakhouse in Pampa caught fire and the damage was extensive enough to close the restaurant. However, they are rising from the ashes. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at...
Man pleads guilty to drug possession after November 2020 traffic stop in Oldham County
A man recently pled guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to drug possession after officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety allegedly found methamphetamine when he was pulled over in Oldham County in November 2020.
KWTX
Amarillo Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human trafficking. According to DPS, on Thursday, Jan. 19, DPS along with Amarillo police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested multiple people who were involved in human trafficking. As a result, the following suspects...
KFDA
Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St. According to the report, at around midnight the Amarillo Fire Department was called near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St on reports of a structure fire.
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Booker ISD - Classes start at 9 a.m. Bovina ISD - Classes start at 10 a.m.; Buses will operate on a 2 hour delay, run in town routes only.
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
KFDA
‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nationally, senior citizens are the main target of scams but in the Texas Panhandle, that’s not necessarily the case. Young adults, ages 18 to 24, are highly targeted but less money is taken from them. Senior citizens are targeted less but more money is taken, experts said.
KFDA
VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation. VIDEO: ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015. Updated: Jan. 23,...
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck
Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
KFDA
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County. According to Kyle Huff’s family, he was having surgery on Jan. 19, treating skin graft on his right side of his back. On Jan. 18, at...
Family Confirms Death of White Deer Man Injured In Johnson Tank Explosion Near Borger
A White Deer resident who had been caught in an explosion that took place near Borger succumbed to his injuries on Sunday around 9:25 p.m. The passing of Kyle Huff was confirmed by family and announced by local news page, Hutchinson County Mugshots. At around 10:15 am on January 17,...
Winter snow storm reaches the Texas Panhandle, closes parks
Charge your phone, just in case.
Comments / 0