I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.

POTTER COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO