Read full article on original website
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer
Pioneer Investigation: Did Powell Violate State Law?
As we reported last week, mayoral candidate and Amarillo City Councilwoman Place 2 Freda Powell used her city government provided email address as a campaign email address when filing for the ballot last Wednesday. In response to this, our investigative team has looked into if this action violated state law.
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council to Consider $2.9 Million in Spending
As long as forecasted snows don’t delay Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, Amarillo City Council will be considering various spending items totaling nearly $3 million. As is often the case, the bulk of spending items on the agenda are on the consent agenda, which will allow the council to consider all items at once with a single vote. The spending item not included on the consent agenda, item 3B, is consideration of a $469,438.00 contract with BerryDunn to manage the implementation of the new Paymentus online customer-facing payment portal.
KFDA
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
After the Fire: Temporary Location Found for Texas Rose Steakhouse
Experiencing a tragedy is never wanted, however, it is what you do after that tragedy that makes a difference. The Texas Rose Steakhouse in Pampa caught fire and the damage was extensive enough to close the restaurant. However, they are rising from the ashes. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at...
KWTX
Amarillo Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human trafficking. According to DPS, on Thursday, Jan. 19, DPS along with Amarillo police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested multiple people who were involved in human trafficking. As a result, the following suspects...
Man pleads guilty to drug possession after November 2020 traffic stop in Oldham County
A man recently pled guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to drug possession after officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety allegedly found methamphetamine when he was pulled over in Oldham County in November 2020.
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
KFDA
VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation. VIDEO: ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015. Updated: Jan. 23,...
Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Closings, Adjusted Hours
With winter weather on the horizon in the coming days, here are school and business closures/adjusted hours to keep an eye on. Opening late at 10:00AM TuesdayBuses will run 2 hours late Schools. Bovina ISD. Closed TuesdayClosed Tuesday Schools. Boys Ranch ISD. Opening Late at 10:00AM Tuesday Schools. Bushland ISD.
What is with the Weird and Cryptic Billboards I See in Amarillo?
I notice the billboards I see around Amarillo. Some people think they are outdated and an ineffective way to advertise. I disagree. Again, I pay attention to them. Maybe it's because that was part of my job at a company I used to work for. I mean I dealt with...
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
KFDA
Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St. According to the report, at around midnight the Amarillo Fire Department was called near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St on reports of a structure fire.
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
KFDA
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
Comments / 0