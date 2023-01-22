ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

Pioneer Investigation: Did Powell Violate State Law?

As we reported last week, mayoral candidate and Amarillo City Councilwoman Place 2 Freda Powell used her city government provided email address as a campaign email address when filing for the ballot last Wednesday. In response to this, our investigative team has looked into if this action violated state law.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council to Consider $2.9 Million in Spending

As long as forecasted snows don’t delay Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, Amarillo City Council will be considering various spending items totaling nearly $3 million. As is often the case, the bulk of spending items on the agenda are on the consent agenda, which will allow the council to consider all items at once with a single vote. The spending item not included on the consent agenda, item 3B, is consideration of a $469,438.00 contract with BerryDunn to manage the implementation of the new Paymentus online customer-facing payment portal.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Young People Scams In The Panhandle

Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail

VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation. VIDEO: ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015. Updated: Jan. 23,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Closings, Adjusted Hours

With winter weather on the horizon in the coming days, here are school and business closures/adjusted hours to keep an eye on. Opening late at 10:00AM TuesdayBuses will run 2 hours late Schools. Bovina ISD. Closed TuesdayClosed Tuesday Schools. Boys Ranch ISD. Opening Late at 10:00AM Tuesday Schools. Bushland ISD.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy