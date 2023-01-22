Read full article on original website
Rose Aleph
3d ago
What of the seniors that have to reapply for senior citizen discounts? they over paid as well.
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocket
Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation. In Chicago, inflation is right around 6.8%, which is much higher than the average amount. (source)
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
Pilsen homeowners shocked by big property tax bill increases
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Tax Assessor felt the heat from homeowners on Friday in Pilsen when they came face to face for a meeting to talk about recent increases in property taxes.Both sides agreed a solution needs to be made before longtime residents are forced out. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story.The goal of Friday's meeting was to allow residents to give testimony about the impact new tax assessments is having on their households. While many are hopeful that the county's tax assessor will come through with a solution, others are skeptical.Homeowner Jolie Jiminez said there's nothing...
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications
Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications. Applications are now open for programs that promote economic development, public services and transportation improvements throughout the County. The Cook County Board of Commissioners and President Toni Preckwinkle announced a call for applications for the Department of Transportation and...
Former Cook County Board of Review worker who took bribes for tax breaks sentenced
CHICAGO - A federal judge sentenced a former longtime Cook County Board of Review worker to three months behind bars for helping lower property taxes in exchange for $43,000 in cash bribes. Danilo "Danny B" Barjaktarevic admitted last year that he offered to have property assessments lowered for bribes at...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary looking to add homeless shelter and affordable housing, thanks to federal funding
The city of Gary is putting together a plan to address housing insecurity. The 2022 Point in Time count found 272 people experiencing homelessness — while almost a third of Gary residents are below the federal poverty level, according to Census Bureau data. Now, the city has gotten $2.49 million through the federal HOME-ARP program, which is funded with COVID-19 relief money.
Many Chicago-Area Homeowners Will Soon Receive a Refund. See If You're Eligible
Thousands of homeowners in the Chicago area will be receiving refund checks in the coming months, but are you one of them?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced checks for more than 50,000 will begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year.
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
chicagocrusader.com
Cook County Clerk seeking judges for April Municipal Elections
Play an Important Role in our Democracy and Earn Some Cash in the Process. The Cook County Clerk’s Office is sending out a call to action to suburban residents who may be interested in working as an Election Judge for the upcoming April 4, 2023, Consolidated Municipal Election. Residents...
fox32chicago.com
New survey shows how many Chicago voters want to leave city due to crime increase
CHICAGO - It's no secret that some residents are fed up with Chicago crime, and now a new survey commissioned by AARP shows just how many people are ready to pick up and leave. Eighty-eight percent of voters who are 50 and older said they have considered leaving the city...
Fair or fowl: Six chickens, a duck require village board approval to remain home
Six chickens and a duck currently waddle, scratch, and peck on a 27,000-square-foot residential property in Schaumburg. In order for the birds to remain on the property, located in the 300 block of Pleasant Drive, a special-use permit is required.
blockclubchicago.org
Indicted Ald. Ed Burke Is Retiring After 54 Years In Office. Here’s Who Is Running To Replace Him
GAGE PARK — Ed Burke will not be the 14th Ward alderperson for the first time since the late ’60s. The longtime “dean” of City Hall and one-time chair of the city’s finance committee was one of Chicago’s most powerful aldermen for decades. He’s now under indictment for federal racketeering, bribery and corruption charges, accused of trying to steer tax work to his law firm by holding up permits for a Burger King in his Southwest Side ward.
Man's water bill jumps from $200 to $5,000 with no explanation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- How did a regular water bill for about $200 a month balloon into $5,000 overnight?The CBS 2 Investigators have been uncovering the problem for years as part of our Getting Hosed series on bad water bills. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday, what is frustrating about this particular story is the homeowner was just being an honest guy and alerted the Chicago Department of Water Management to his unusually low bill. More than five months later, he is facing an inexplicable $20,000 water bill - and says he has nowhere left to turn. Reinaldo Santiago...
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Aldermanic Candidate Knocked Off Ballot After Officials Say She Lives In Wrong Ward
SOUTH SHORE — Adrienne Irmer, a candidate for 5th Ward alderperson, will not appear on February’s ballot after elections officials determined her home is outside the ward under both the current and prior ward maps. Irmer lives in the 8th Ward, making her ineligible to appear on the...
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
Chicago Defender
CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE
Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
Hopkins Park, part of Pembroke Township near Kankakee, finally gets access to natural gas
Hopkins Park, a small south suburban community founded by African American farming families, will soon have access to natural gas in their homes for the first time.
