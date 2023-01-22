Sunderland ace has 'earned the right to play every minute of every game' - Tony Mowbray

Looks like we can pencil one player in as an automatic starter for Sunderland for the rest of the season.

Amad Diallo has ‘earned the right to play every minute of every game’ with his performances for Sunderland, says Tony Mowbray.

The forward is on loan from Manchester United and he has impressed after an slow start. He has become the creative fulcrum of the Sunderland side as well as chipping in with goals, some of them spectacular.

He scored another as Sunderland beat Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light and was also named player of the match by Sky Sports.

His performances have been so good they have often kept Patrick Roberts out of the Sunderland side, although Mowbray says that is reasonable enough given what the Ivorian has produced.

“He has done exceptionally well,” Mowbray said before the game against Middlesbrough. “From being on the periphery, one of a handful of young signings when I came in, he has almost earned the right to play every minute of every game over the last two months. And that is all down to his talent.

"His performance level has been extremely high. He went through a purple patch scoring almost every game but he is always a threat to the opposition.

“Defenders hang out a leg and he dances past them. He has scored a few goals from outside the box and he links well with the other strikers."

The one sadness for Sunderland fans is that everyone knows that Amad’s stay at Sunderland will ultimately be a fleeting one.

Tony Mowbray has had talks with Manchester United about him, but not the kind that lead to an extended stay after this season.

“I had a long conversation with coaches at Manchester United this week who were asking about Amad," Mowbray explained.

"He undoubtedly has the talent to play at the top level. What happens with young footballers is it's whether they have the internal mechanisms, the personality to play with the demands of that club.

"With total respect to Sunderland, we are in the Championship striving to improve. if he plays for Man United, he has to try and win the Champions League, the Premier League, it is a level above.

"The talent is there. I managed in the Champions League with Celtic and I know he will never fall short on talent because the ball is stuck to his left foot. He will never give it away in tight areas so he can undoubtedly play there.

"It is whether the personality will mature and grow into believing he can play on that stage. If he can get that and feel comfortable in that environment, then he has the talent to thrive there.

“I can see that belief growing inside him every day. But that is our environment. He expects to play here and understands he is an important player in our team. Five months ago, he was just another young kid presented to the fans, doing 20 minutes here and there. Sometimes he did not even get off the bench.

“Now I would struggle to pick a team without him in it, he is one of the first names on the team sheet. That is how he has grown."

