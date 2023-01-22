ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A boy finds love in wrestling Wildcats stay hot with win over Vikings Collins, Greer led Vikings p...

 3 days ago
Wyatt Cigliano, a sixth grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School, still loves and follows any kind of racing, but he has found a new love in wrestling. Wyatt was born with Cerebral Palsy and is enjoying his first year as a member of the Warriors’ program.

KING – Back in November, North Stokes broke West Stokes’ 18-game winning streak over the Vikings that dated back to Dec. 2007 with a 61-50 victory in Danbury. On Wednesday, the Wildcats redeemed themselves with a 70-54 win in a game they never trailed in.

DANBURY – Samuel Collins scored 22 points and Will Greer had a big game with 16 points and 12 rebounds as North Stokes defeated Mount Airy 71-47 on Friday in an all-important Northwest 1A Conference game.

KING – Senior Ava Santoro’s 15-foot jump shot from just right of the free throw line with 12-seconds left in the game lift West Stokes to a 40-39 win over county-rival North Stokes on Wednesday.

North Stokes football coach Jamie Fortner host the second annual middle school football signing. Front Row: Cayden Fryar, Tristan Dodson, Wyatt Long, Wyatt Collins, Hunter Overby, and Levi Richardson. Coaches: David Martin (PGMS) Paul Curtis, Matthew Wise, Jamie Fortner, David Anderson, Dylan James

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes hosted its’ annual Rick Williams Duals with seven other teams participating. Asheboro placed first in the round robin wrestling event with Starmount finishing second. Other teams attending were Elkin, McMichael, Patrick County, South Iredell, and Reagan.

KING – Coach Jimmy Upchurch has been rehired to lead the football program at West Stokes after Chris Johnson stepped down more than two-weeks ago after three years at the helm.

DANBURY – Despite visiting Mount Airy player Morgan Mayfield scoring a game-high 27 points, North Stokes was able to stage off a fourth quarter comeback and win 46-41 on Friday against the Bears. The win broke a 39-game losing streak by the Vikings that dated back to the 2004-05 season.

WINSTON-SALEM – North, South, and West Stokes competed in the King of the Jungle Invitational held at the JDL Fast Track Complex on Monday. Fourteen teams from across the area participated in the event with Reagan winning both boys and girls, and Forsyth County Day coming in second in both.

The first full year of high school sports was back on the rebound after an unprecedented season last year because of COVID-19 protocols. All sports resumed full schedules, played in its’ designated season, and the indoor track programs were put back in place.

KING – West Stokes won its’ second game of the season on Tuesday with an impressive defensive effort against Morehead in a Mid-State 2A Conference game. The Wildcats outrebounded the Panthers and forced 22 turnovers in the team’s 33-16 victory.

