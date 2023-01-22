ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 22

Guest
3d ago

I work in a childrens home n you ought to see one our former residents play basketball with no hands!👏🏼👏🏼

Reply
4
Altamease Barnes
3d ago

God bless You, and you just keep om going, and let nothing stop you. Congratulations 🎊🎊💯🙏🏾

Reply
4
Related
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon

We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bronny James Announcement

Bronny James got a distinct honor on Tuesday. Bronny, who's the eldest son of LeBron James, made the McDonald’s All-American Game. The game is an all-star game that's played each year by American and Canadian high school basketball players.  It consists of the top players in both ...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing

A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Virginian Review

Cougars Pick Up Ninth Win

On the road Friday evening, the Covington Cougars (9-4, 5-1) varsity basketball team roared past the Craig County Rockets 65-46. The Cougars were backed by four players scoring double digits. Purcel Turner led the way for the Cougars with 15 points, while Jayden Sammons added 14, and Ayden Weinger & Desmond Jordan each producing 13. With the win, the Cougars move to 5-1 on the season in the Pioneer District. The Rockets were led by Matthew Lucas who scored a game-high 23 points. Cougars Scoring: Turner 15, Sammons 14, Jordan 13, Weinger 13, Hayden Rodgers 6, Dylan Williams 4 Rockets Scoring: Lucas 23, Zach Peters 14, Hayden Reynolds 6, Talon Ritter 2, Drew Duncan 1 The post Cougars Pick Up Ninth Win appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia girls soccer peppers North Pontotoc early to advance in MHSAA Class 4A playoffs

CALEDONIA — The game was over shortly after it started. The Caledonia High School girls soccer team netted three goals in the first six minutes, and seven Cavs scored in their second-round MHSAA Class 4A playoff game against North Pontotoc on Monday night as Caledonia cruised to a 7-0 mercy-rule win. Sophomore Aven Matthews scored the opener, a first-time finish of freshman winger Eden Gentry’s low cross in front of goal. Matthews had slipped her marker for the finish, a sequence repea.
CALEDONIA, MS
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'I'll kiss your ass.' IU's Yasir Rosemond gives epic Trayce Jackson-Davis NBA draft quote

It's no secret Indiana basketball goes largely how Trayce Jackson-Davis goes. Hoosiers associate coach Yasir Rosemond knows who leads the way. Jackson-Davis piled up 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocked shots Wednesday night, including the go-ahead putback with 42 seconds remaining, as IU edged last-place and short-handed Minnesota, 61-57. ...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

591K+
Followers
79K+
Post
428M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy