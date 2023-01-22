ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HealthDay

Want to Lose Weight? Here Are the Best Exercises to Shed Pounds

What's the best exercise for losing weight? Experts say mix it up, because no one type of physical activity is the answer. Still, a combo of cardio and weight training may be your best bet for shedding pounds. Remember that all the exercise in the world won't work if you...
studyfinds.org

Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
Muscle And Fitness

Try this 10-Minute Floor and Wall-Based Workout from Grace Albin

As a gymnast and high school cheerleader, Grace Albin fell in love with choreography and working out in a group setting. These days, she is able to share that passion with her fitness clients and more than 330,000 Instagram followers. Albin shows that in order to blast your whole body, you can achieve an intense session with just a little space and a wall for good measure. Try it for yourself with this exclusive floor based workout.
MedicalXpress

Weightlifting your way to weight loss

Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving. Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight. "Weightlifting activates your large muscle...
MedicalXpress

Four reasons swimming should be your next workout

When most of us think of exercising, images of long runs on the treadmill or picking up heavy weights often come to mind. But although these are both great ways of keeping fit, they aren't for everyone. So if you're someone who's looking to keep fit but can't stand the...
HealthDay

Five Great Cardio Workouts You Can Do at Home

Good cardio workouts don't have to happen in the gym or at a park, experts say. You can get your heart rate going without leaving home with these five activities: jumping rope, climbing stairs, cleaning the house, gardening and doing some forms of yoga. All are convenient, cost little money...
Villages Daily Sun

Instructor creates workout based on ballet exercises

Debbie Souza has combined the basics of ballet and turned it into a unique workout. “It’s not the dancing part, it’s more of the exercise at the barre, when you use it as a support as well as a tool to help us stretch,” Souza said. The...

