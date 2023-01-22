As a gymnast and high school cheerleader, Grace Albin fell in love with choreography and working out in a group setting. These days, she is able to share that passion with her fitness clients and more than 330,000 Instagram followers. Albin shows that in order to blast your whole body, you can achieve an intense session with just a little space and a wall for good measure. Try it for yourself with this exclusive floor based workout.

2 DAYS AGO