Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Gentle soul, accordion player, mushroom lover: Half Moon Bay victim mourned
HALF MOON BAY, Calif., Jan 25 (Reuters) - When friends of farm supervisor Marciano Martinez heard of the shooting at the Half Moon Bay mushroom plantations on Monday, they had a sinking feeling.
KEYT
Meta says it will restore Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts
Facebook-parent Meta said on Wednesday that it will restore former President Donald Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, just over two years after suspending him in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack. “Our determination is that the risk [to public safety] has sufficiently...
KEYT
Mexico issues alert over social media tranquilizer craze
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Health authorities in Mexico have issued an alert over an internet “challenge” in which groups of students at three schools in Mexico have taken tranquilizers vying to see who can stay awake longer. The Health Department issued the alert Wednesday asking the public to report any store selling tranquilizers without a prescription. The alert comes one week after eight students at a Mexico City middle school were treated after taking a “controlled medication.” Some were hospitalized. The department warned about a social media challenge “the last one to fall asleep wins,” calling it dangerous.
KEYT
France is “very sexist,” watchdog body says, sounding alarm
PARIS (AP) — A French government-created watchdog to promote gender equality in France says its society remains “very sexist.” The key finding is included in a scathing annual report released Monday by the High Council for Equality between Women and Men. The watchdog also sounded the alarm about double-digit rates of sexual violence reported by women. In a survey commissioned for the report, one-third of women reported having been badgered by their partners into sexual acts that they didn’t want. Around one in seven of the survey’s women respondents said men had forced sex on them. A similar number reported having been hit and shoved by their partners.
