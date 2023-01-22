Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Related
Man Caused Fatal Multi-Car Crash That Left Two Dead On I-84 In Farmington: Police
After more than a year, a Bloomfield man has been charged with causing a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in Farmington that left two people dead, police said. The collision happened on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, and involved four cars that were all traveling on I-84 in Farmington, according to state police.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington
A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
Bristol bicyclist crash closes Route 6
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist was struck by a car, closing Route 6 in Bristol Wednesday morning. Police said two men were riding an electric “e-bicycle” when they were hit by a car traveling in the same direction just before 6 a.m. on Farmington Avenue. Both men were transported to area hospitals with serious […]
NBC Connecticut
5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
Eyewitness News
BREAKING: Person struck by driver on Route 6 in Bristol
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi tracked Wednesday's snow before it hit the ground from the Early Warning Weather Tracker. A new regionalized human trafficking taskforce was announced Wednesday morning in Hartford. Updated: 3 hours ago. A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Wednesday morning because of an oil...
State police K9 locates car thief in Ellington
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police K9 helped officials locate a car thief in Ellington on Tuesday. State police responded to an address on West Road in Ellington for a report of a stolen red Chevrolet CK1500 pick-up truck. It was reported that the truck was last seen traveling westbound on Route 83 toward […]
NBC Connecticut
Man in Serious Condition After Crash in New Haven
A man has serious injuries after a two-car crash in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Blatchley Avenue and Peck Street. A car and pickup truck collided, causing significant damage to the car. Police said the driver of that...
Lanes reopen on Interstate 95 South in East Lyme after two crashes
Two crashes shut down a portion of Interstate 95 South in East Lyme Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford
Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
Police Asking For Witnesses To Route 8 Watertown Crash That Killed Terryville Man
State police are asking witnesses to a single-car crash that killed a Terryville man on Route 8 in Watertown to come forward. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Route 8 south of the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. According to state police,...
Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash
A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
Man Charged With Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford, Police Say
A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street.The victim told Milford Police they had listed a vehicle on Offer Up and were scheduled to show the …
Eyewitness News
Wolcott police seek man who fled vet after dropping off injured dog
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Police said they’re looking for a man who dropped off a dog to the Wolcott Vet on Tuesday afternoon. The man said he found the dog, which was in very bad shape, on the side of Route 69 in town. “After the vets brought the...
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
East Hartford woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY — An East Hartford woman was killed when her sport-utility vehicle ran off Route 2 early Saturday, broke through a wire-rope guardrail, and went down an embankment in the median, state police said. Rosalee Boudreau, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported...
Serious injuries caused by two-car collision on Rt 9 in Middletown
Multiple people are hospitalized after a two-car collision with a stolen car on Route 9, Sunday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Untimely Death at Home in Willimantic
Police are investigating the untimely death of a man found in a home in Willimantic Monday. Willimantic police first responded to the home on Aspen Place around 11 a.m. and found a man dead in the residence. The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad also responded and took...
Eyewitness News
Plainfield police: Taser used on trespassing suspect after he jumped from 2nd floor window
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on several warrants was arrested after he leapt from a second-floor window and Plainfield police used a Taser on him. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Richard Bourey. Police went to a home in Moosup around noon on Monday to arrest Bourey. They...
Car crash leads to drug arrest on East Main Street in Chicopee
A Thorndike man was arrested in Chicopee after crashing his car into a light post, which lead to a foot chase and drug charges.
Eyewitness News
Deadly crash causes delays on I-84 east in Tolland
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash is causing delays on I-84 east in Tolland Monday afternoon. The Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes are closed between exits 68 and 69. State police said a driver lost control of his Mercedes and was struck by a...
