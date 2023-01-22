ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington

A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Bristol bicyclist crash closes Route 6

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist was struck by a car, closing Route 6 in Bristol Wednesday morning. Police said two men were riding an electric “e-bicycle” when they were hit by a car traveling in the same direction just before 6 a.m. on Farmington Avenue. Both men were transported to area hospitals with serious […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

BREAKING: Person struck by driver on Route 6 in Bristol

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi tracked Wednesday's snow before it hit the ground from the Early Warning Weather Tracker. A new regionalized human trafficking taskforce was announced Wednesday morning in Hartford. Updated: 3 hours ago. A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Wednesday morning because of an oil...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

State police K9 locates car thief in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police K9 helped officials locate a car thief in Ellington on Tuesday. State police responded to an address on West Road in Ellington for a report of a stolen red Chevrolet CK1500 pick-up truck. It was reported that the truck was last seen traveling westbound on Route 83 toward […]
ELLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man in Serious Condition After Crash in New Haven

A man has serious injuries after a two-car crash in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Blatchley Avenue and Peck Street. A car and pickup truck collided, causing significant damage to the car. Police said the driver of that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford

Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash

A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Untimely Death at Home in Willimantic

Police are investigating the untimely death of a man found in a home in Willimantic Monday. Willimantic police first responded to the home on Aspen Place around 11 a.m. and found a man dead in the residence. The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad also responded and took...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly crash causes delays on I-84 east in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash is causing delays on I-84 east in Tolland Monday afternoon. The Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes are closed between exits 68 and 69. State police said a driver lost control of his Mercedes and was struck by a...
TOLLAND, CT

