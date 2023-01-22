Read full article on original website
Related
KSNT
Chilly temperatures and wind overnight
Even though the wind lets up a bit overnight, we will still be dealing with cold wind chills. The sky will start to clear out a bit and just enough wind will combine with temperatures in the 10s to give us morning wind chills in the single digits for Thursday.
KSNT
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded. NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth. NASA said Wednesday that this...
Comments / 0