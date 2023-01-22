ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

The Chapin Memorial Library hosts the Jazz Cafe and other amazing programs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Chapin Memorial Library is named for Mr. Simeon B. Chapin - a financier, philanthropist, and one of the early developers of Myrtle Beach. The library was the first city-owned library in South Carolina, and is under the jurisdiction of the Recreation Services Department of the City of Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Veteran non-profit group breaks ground on housing project in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A veteran-founded non-profit organization broke ground on a first-of-its-kind facility in Horry County. Billy Arehert founded Providing Hope VA in 2018 after his time in the military, with the vision and mission of supporting veterans facing financial difficulties, homelessness, unemployment and those in need of treatment.
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway’s ‘Sparkplug’ retires after 16 years with the city

Most Conway employees know of the city maintenance technician who goes by Sparkplug – but Sparkplug knows the city employees by the vehicles they drive. For the last 16 years, he has worked on hundreds of city vehicles and equipment. But on Friday, he clocked out at 4 p.m....
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Diner customer wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach diner customer has become $10,000 richer, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Joe’s Diner By The Airport located at 2895 Fred Nash Boulevard, the release reads. Players should check their tickets, as more than 6,000 players […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Threat prompts lockdown at two Williamsburg Co. schools on Wednesday

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating a threat made toward a middle school. Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to M.B. Lee Middle School in the Hemingway area on Wednesday following a shooting threat. Sheriff’s office officials said there is no active shooter on campus, but the school is […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

5 displaced after fire damages Socastee-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a Socastee-area home overnight and displaced five residents, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to the fire on Laney Street. No one was hurt, and the American Red Cross of South Carolina is assisting the people who lived in the home. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium. The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center. These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy