Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenHemingway, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
The Chapin Memorial Library hosts the Jazz Cafe and other amazing programs
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Chapin Memorial Library is named for Mr. Simeon B. Chapin - a financier, philanthropist, and one of the early developers of Myrtle Beach. The library was the first city-owned library in South Carolina, and is under the jurisdiction of the Recreation Services Department of the City of Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
Veteran non-profit group breaks ground on housing project in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A veteran-founded non-profit organization broke ground on a first-of-its-kind facility in Horry County. Billy Arehert founded Providing Hope VA in 2018 after his time in the military, with the vision and mission of supporting veterans facing financial difficulties, homelessness, unemployment and those in need of treatment.
myhorrynews.com
Conway’s ‘Sparkplug’ retires after 16 years with the city
Most Conway employees know of the city maintenance technician who goes by Sparkplug – but Sparkplug knows the city employees by the vehicles they drive. For the last 16 years, he has worked on hundreds of city vehicles and equipment. But on Friday, he clocked out at 4 p.m....
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Diner customer wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach diner customer has become $10,000 richer, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Joe’s Diner By The Airport located at 2895 Fred Nash Boulevard, the release reads. Players should check their tickets, as more than 6,000 players […]
BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach votes for homes near Coastal Grand Mall, $20K skate park donation, and more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council members met Tuesday, discussing homes and retail buildings for the lot across the street from Coastal Grand Mall, an addition to the skate park near Myrtle Beach High School, and current job vacancies. The meeting kicked off with a $20,000...
WMBF
Journey to freedom: Georgetown community honors its historical connection to abolitionist Harriet Tubman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Commemorating the history of those who’ve paved the way, community leaders across Georgetown are excited to honor the city’s culture and heritage with a new sculpture. The Georgetown community is getting ready to pay homage to abolitionist Harriet Tubman. She left a rich legacy...
Threat prompts lockdown at two Williamsburg Co. schools on Wednesday
HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating a threat made toward a middle school. Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to M.B. Lee Middle School in the Hemingway area on Wednesday following a shooting threat. Sheriff’s office officials said there is no active shooter on campus, but the school is […]
WMBF
Lumberton Walmart donates thousands of items to help homeless students, families in district
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton Walmart employees along with Public Schools of Robeson County teamed up to help students and their families who are in need. They loaded up thousands of items, including clothing and shoes, meant for homeless students in the school district. PRSC said there are close...
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
Lumberton man gets 15 months for 2020 hit-and-run death in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hit and run in the 2020 death of a motorcyclist on Highway 9 in Horry County and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Justin Lindsay, 23, pleaded guilty to hit and run, duties of a driver […]
WMBF
Documents reveal mysterious company expected to bring jobs to Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council agenda for Tuesday night revealed the mysterious company that had gone by the name “Project Cook” for several months. The agenda listed the name as “PBV Conway-Myrtle Beach LLC” which is Pepsi Bottling Ventures. Back in...
Little River woman accused of lighting accelerant after spraying victim
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after allegedly spraying an accelerant on a person’s face and chest and then using a lighter to ignite it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. Horry County police charged Wendy Sue Long, 49, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated […]
Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
WECT
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a student at South Columbus High School which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. A Columbus County Schools representative confirmed that the victim was a senior at South Columbus High School....
5 displaced after fire damages Socastee-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a Socastee-area home overnight and displaced five residents, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to the fire on Laney Street. No one was hurt, and the American Red Cross of South Carolina is assisting the people who lived in the home. […]
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing Wilmington woman extradited to N.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing a North Carolina he met on social media is now out of Horry County. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery...
WMBF
Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium. The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center. These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds...
Comments / 1