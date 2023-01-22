St. Clare’s pensioners hope to meet Gov. Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address where she laid out her priorities for New York as she embarks on her first full term. One lawmaker believes restoring the pensions of more than 1,000 former health care workers of St. Clare’s hospital should be at the top of her list.

According to Senator Jim Tedisco, as he greeted Hochul the day of her address, she agreed to meet with the pensioners.

“I reached out, I shook her hand, I covered the other part of her hand,” Tedisco recalled, “I said ‘Governor, hello, can you give five minutes to the St. Clare’s pensioners to just discuss the situation they’re in?'”

Tedisco said Hochul replied with: “Certainly, certainly.”

This was very welcome news for Mary Hartshorne, Chair of the St. Clare’s Pension Recovery Alliance, who has been trying to find a solution for her former coworkers since 2018 when they were informed the pension fund ran out.

Hartshorne joined NEWS10's Giuliana Bruno for an interview Sunday morning.

