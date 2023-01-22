ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

St. Clare’s pensioners hope to meet Gov. Hochul

By Giuliana Bruno
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AaxD9_0kNMQico00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address where she laid out her priorities for New York as she embarks on her first full term. One lawmaker believes restoring the pensions of more than 1,000 former health care workers of St. Clare’s hospital should be at the top of her list.

According to Senator Jim Tedisco, as he greeted Hochul the day of her address, she agreed to meet with the pensioners.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“I reached out, I shook her hand, I covered the other part of her hand,” Tedisco recalled, “I said ‘Governor, hello, can you give five minutes to the St. Clare’s pensioners to just discuss the situation they’re in?'”

Tedisco said Hochul replied with: “Certainly, certainly.”

Judge rules to merge AG and St. Clare’s pensioner lawsuits

This was very welcome news for Mary Hartshorne, Chair of the St. Clare’s Pension Recovery Alliance, who has been trying to find a solution for her former coworkers since 2018 when they were informed the pension fund ran out.

Hartshorne joined NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno for an interview Sunday morning. You can watch part of their discussion in the player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Push for min wage of $21.25/hour

New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages  to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state's minimum wage and then index it to match inflation.
cityandstateny.com

The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police

Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Gov. Hochul Wants To Expand ‘No Taxes For 10 Years’ Biz Program

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo got the Start-Up NY program rolling in 2014. The program offered a decade of tax-free status to tech companies that would set up operations in New York State and create partnerships with colleges and universities in the region. However, the program has never delivered as expected.
WCAX

Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot

Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga, Waddington get DRI aid

On Monday, New York Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, announced Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding coming to two Adirondack Park communities. The town of Ticonderoga and the village of Waddington are both set to benefit from state help.
TICONDEROGA, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul suddenly backs protecting cops from lawsuits as she fights with Democrats

ALBANY — Fresh off a historic defeat at the hands of lefty fellow Democrats opposed to her pick to lead New York’s top court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she opposes the idea of making it easier to sue individual police officers. “I don’t support the repeal of that,” she said after dodging the “qualified immunity” issue for months while campaigning for a full term in office last year. “[What] I do support is stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society,” she added. The comments come ahead of a Wednesday rally where progressives will begin a fresh push...
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans

Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

NY State Senator calls for gas tax suspension to continue

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — A New York State lawmaker is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and his colleagues in the legislature for a continuation of the gas tax suspension. At the end of last year’s session in June, the legislature implemented a suspension of the state sales tax charged per gallon of gas and diesel. The reduction reached about 16 cents per gallon statewide. The suspension ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy