Aiken County, SC

Pedestrian struck, killed in Aiken County crash

By Chynesah Sims
 3 days ago

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:59 pm on US 1 near Cherokee Drive.

A 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling South on US 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road traveling East on US 1.

The pedestrian is deceased. The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

