Student releases pepper spray on bus, at least one gets sick, Marietta City School officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Marietta City Schools student got sick this week after another student released pepper spray on a school bus.

In an email to parents, MCS leaders said a Park Street Elementary School student released the pepper spray on the bus, causing at least one student to become sick.

It is unclear how the student got the pepper spray and why it was released.

When first responders arrived, they evaluated the students and the bus driver.

No major injuries were reported.

“Please be assured that safety is always our top priority,” MCS leaders said. “We are committed to providing timely and transparent communications to our families.”

