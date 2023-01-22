ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man busted for guns, drugs as he made a ghost gun on 3-D printer, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday on charges he was selling drugs and building ghost guns using a 3-D printer in his home, police said. Investigators searching the man’s home at 1028 N. State St. found handguns, two long guns and parts such as magazines and caliber ammunition, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said during a news conference Wednesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police To Speak About Attempted Murder Of Three Officers Yesterday

UPDATE: An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers. Multiple sources say that Tajh Smith, of Salina, shot at 3 officers at least two times using a .45 caliber handgun. The incident happened around 3:30 yesterday afternoon in the 500 block of Fabius Street as the officers wearing marked vests were getting out of a car. One of the shots fired just missed an officer's head and hit the police vehicle. Smith is charged with attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Employee duo arrested for 5.8K in larceny from Target

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police (NHP) responded to the Target on Seneca Turnpike on January 24 for reported larceny. Over the course of a month, 30-year-old Reginald Porter, and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, worked together to complete fraudulent transactions. This resulted in a theft of over $5,800 worth of merchandise from the Target, According to NHP.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said

Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
