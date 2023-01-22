Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Jan. 25, 1973
From the January 25, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. A group of special education students in the Wayne-Carroll school system will have a bunch of new toys to use during the school days thanks to a local business. Sears Catalog Store donated the toys to the Kiwanis Club, which in turn gave them to school.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Defense Stymies Monroe in Rout
It took a quarter for the Dexter offense to get going, but the Dreadnaught defense was in lock down mode from the start in a 50-9 rout of Monroe Tuesday night. The Dexter defense shutout the Trojans in the opening quarter and just one point in the second on their way to the blowout win.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Plays "Full Game" in Win Over Monroe
For most of the 2022/23 season, the Dexter basketball team has struggled to put a full game of execution together. The Dreadnaughts have shown spurts of strong play only to have the walls come crumbling down a quarter later. That came to an end Tuesday night as the Dreads put...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Middle Schoolers bring home medals from the MSBOA Solo & Ensemble Festival
A group of students from Saline Middle School represented their school with pride at the Michigan School Band & Orchestra Association Solo & Ensemble Festival. The event was held Jan. 14, with 59 musicians from Saline Middle School participating. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with one of their music teachers, Rebekah Allmand, to learn more about the students’ success.
See Washtenaw County school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI - Schools in Washtenaw County opted to get ahead of the weather in canceling school Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of inclement weather. For Ann Arbor Public Schools, the decision to close was based on ensuring the safety of students and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said. The...
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
fox2detroit.com
Will schools be closed Wednesday in Southeast Michigan? Check the snow day calculator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hoping for a snow day this week?. While there is no surefire way to calculate if Wednesday's weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator determines the chances. All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
thesuntimesnews.com
Stephens Big Night Leads Chelsea Past Tecumseh
While everyone on the team pitches in their own way, when it comes to scoring, Chelsea's trio of Jake Stephens, Joey Cabana, and Matt Blanton had carried much of the lead for the Bulldogs. When one or more of the three struggle or battle foul trouble, then someone needs to step up for Chelsea and Stephens did just that for the Bulldogs Tuesday night.
thesuntimesnews.com
Authors in Chelsea Returns for School Visits and More!
Nationally-recognized children’s and teen authors are headed to Chelsea for the 14th annual Authors in Chelsea event!. Beginning Tuesday, March 14, Chelsea District Library (CDL) will present Authors in Chelsea. This two-day event, featuring nationally-recognized, award-winning children’s authors, includes assemblies and workshops for more than 1,000 Chelsea students in grades 1–6. But this event is not just for students, as we welcome our entire community to meet all three authors in an evening event. Whether you are an aspiring author, or just a lover of youth literature, this event is for you!
Tv20detroit.com
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
(WXYZ) — Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
Storm Prediction Center gives heavy snow details for Ann Arbor, Detroit area
A mesoscale discussion has issued by the Storm Prediction Center, which is NOAA’s branch for severe weather forecasting. The discussion highlights southeast Lower Michigan for the possibility of 1-inch plus snowfall rates this afternoon inside the purple scalloped area. Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Hillsdale and Monroe are all in the highlighted area of possible heavy snow rates.
Detroit News
New trade school to open in Westland
A growing number of people interested in learning a skilled trade will have an opportunity starting this fall at a new location in Westland — the first skilled training facility to be funded with state monies. Southeast Michigan Construction Academy has been offering classes in temporary locations in Westland...
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
thesuntimesnews.com
WCC hosts World Arts and Education Forum series through April
The Washtenaw Community College (WCC) Division of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences and Student Activities Department will sponsor a World Arts & Education Forum series of free music/art performances throughout the Winter 2023 semester. The series also features live discussions with artists from around the world. The series kicks off...
thesuntimesnews.com
Bulldogs Routs Tecumseh in SEC White Showdown
The showdown for the top spot in the SEC White turned into a one-sided affair as Chelsea routed Tecumseh 70-54 to move on top all alone of the girls' basketball standings. Both teams entered the contest ranked in the top 10 in the Division 2 state rankings, but it was the Bulldogs that started fast in the first quarter and never looked back.
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
