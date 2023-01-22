Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss
Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram
Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday. The Cowboys loss on Sunday vs. the 49ers means the team once again fell short in the playoffs. Dallas now hasn’t made an NFC championship game since January 1996, with the Cowboys making 12 playoff appearances since then without advancing to the conference’s title game.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
WATCH: Skip Bayless is Fed Up with Dak Prescott Following Cowboys Playoff Loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered another playoff loss and FOX Sports’ host Skip Bayless was fed up. The noted Cowboys fanatic regularly touts Dallas and Prescott on television, but after a loss to the 49ers, it was different. In fact, Bayless was so fed up with Prescott, he tossed his jersey in the trash.
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game
Ja Morant is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors' Struggles
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry knows why the team is struggling
Steph Curry Explains Why Warriors Are Blowing Fourth Quarter Leads
The Warriors have had many fourth quarter leads, but still lose.
What’s next for the Dallas Cowboys after losing to 49ers?
In the end, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys’ season extended one game further than the previous season. The Cowboys’ season ended in the NFL Divisional playoff round in a 19-12 loss at the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas, of course, advanced to this point by pummeling Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 on the road in Super Wild Card round Monday. Last January, the No. 3 seed Cowboys lost in the Super Wild Card round 23-17 to these same 49ers.
LSU paid Brian Kelly an extra $1 million by mistake, audit shows
College football coaches are already earning a pretty good living making millions of dollars each year, but Brian Kelly appears to have been paid even more by mistake, according to a new audit. A report released from an audit of LSU financials showed that Kelly earned more than $1 million...
Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job
The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow down their list of head coaching candidates as the team's search enters its third week. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Colts would like to bring in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching position. Quinn has former head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.
Dallas Goedert Missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl Party in 2017
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Goedert missed all the fun. The tight end showed up in Philly’s locker room fresh off the campus of South Dakota State a mere months after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl. He was the team’s first pick of the 2018 draft after GM...
Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How’d Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?
The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to. "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,''...
Report: 3 Key San Francisco 49ers Players Missed Wednesday's Practice
When the San Francisco 49ers took the practice field Wednesday for their first preparation session for this weekend's NFC Championship Game, three big names were missing. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell all did not participate in the team's ...
