Washington State

Yardbarker

Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss

Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of...
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram

Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHNT-TV

Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers

Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday. The Cowboys loss on Sunday vs. the 49ers means the team once again fell short in the playoffs. Dallas now hasn’t made an NFC championship game since January 1996, with the Cowboys making 12 playoff appearances since then without advancing to the conference’s title game.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
DETROIT, MI
SB Nation

What’s next for the Dallas Cowboys after losing to 49ers?

In the end, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys’ season extended one game further than the previous season. The Cowboys’ season ended in the NFL Divisional playoff round in a 19-12 loss at the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas, of course, advanced to this point by pummeling Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 on the road in Super Wild Card round Monday. Last January, the No. 3 seed Cowboys lost in the Super Wild Card round 23-17 to these same 49ers.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

LSU paid Brian Kelly an extra $1 million by mistake, audit shows

College football coaches are already earning a pretty good living making millions of dollars each year, but Brian Kelly appears to have been paid even more by mistake, according to a new audit. A report released from an audit of LSU financials showed that Kelly earned more than $1 million...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job

The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow down their list of head coaching candidates as the team's search enters its third week. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Colts would like to bring in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching position. Quinn has former head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Dallas Goedert Missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl Party in 2017

PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Goedert missed all the fun. The tight end showed up in Philly’s locker room fresh off the campus of South Dakota State a mere months after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl. He was the team’s first pick of the 2018 draft after GM...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How’d Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?

The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to. "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,''...

