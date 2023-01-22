Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott makes strong statement about future with Cowboys
Dak Prescott did not play well against the San Francisco 49ers. That undoubtedly was a key reason in why the Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. As expected, there is a lot of discourse surrounding Prescott and the Cowboys....
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Jalen Hurts MVP? Nick Sirianni snubbed? Eagles, Giants, Jets NFL Honors award nominees
The finalists for the Associated Press’ 2022 NFL awards have been released. And there are some familiar faces. The New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are all well-represented. Here are the nominees close to home:. Offensive Rookie of the Year:. Garret Wilson, New York Jets. Brock...
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Eagles News: Why A.J. Brown loves Philly; Looking at the last Jalen Hurts-Brock Purdy matchup
Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium. Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet
Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How’d Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?
The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to. "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,''...
