Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trade For Raptors Fred VanVleet
It's no secret at this point that the LA Clippers are looking to upgrade their point guard position. At first, analysts suggested that the Clippers trade for Fred VanVleet, now, it looks like they may actually be interested. According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers...
Rui Hachimura fans furious over ‘spoiled’ Lakers debut as major streaming network NBA Rakuten ‘crashes’ in Japan
RUI Hachimura's Los Angeles Lakers debut has been spoiled by the crash of the streaming platform Rakuten, which broadcasts NBA games in Japan. Hachimura, 24, became the first Japanese-born player in Lakers history after coming off the bench in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers acquired Hachimura...
Wichita Eagle
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Wednesday Night’s San Antonio Bout
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to finish off their regular season series against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. A win tonight would make LA 4-0 on the year against a San Antonio team that, admittedly, is all in on the Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama sweepstakes this season.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
76ers Reserve Furkan Korkmaz Won’t Suit Up vs. Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers’ bench will be shorthanded on Wednesday night. As the Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season, they’ll enter the matchup without the services of their veteran reserve, Furkan Korkmaz. According to the Sixers’ injury report, Korkmaz has...
Wichita Eagle
Could Warriors GM Bob Myers Join the Clippers?
In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick, the future of Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was heavily analyzed. While there is no immediate sense that he is on his way out, it is a situation to monitor. According to The Athletic, the LA Clippers are a team that has come up amongst front office circles as a potential landing spot for Myers.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Darvin Ham Explains Decision To Give Up Early In Fourth Against Clippers
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers fell into quite the halftime hole against their fellow Crypto.com Arena tenants, the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clips led the Lake Show at the break by a whopping 23-point margin, 77-54. Though the Lakers had rallied all the way back from a 25-point deficit on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, it proved too tall a task on Tuesday.
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.
Hurricanes top Stars in OT to win matchup of 1st-place teams
DALLAS (AP) — Martin Necas scored 1:34 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in a matchup of division leaders Wednesday night. Sebastian Aho had a short-handed goal and Brent Burns also scored for the Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference. The game-winner was Necas’ 19th goal this season. Dallas is still atop the Western Conference, and the Central Division, after its second consecutive 3-2 overtime loss at home. Jason Robertson scored his 33rd goal for the Stars, and 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston got his 13th. Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen didn’t return after the first intermission because of an upper-body injury, soon after a strange sequence that ended with Robertson scoring on a shot from what seemed to be an impossible angle.
Comments / 0