Read full article on original website
Related
GM Is Reportedly Planning A Small Electric Pickup With An Unbelievable Price
The new Ford Maverick hybrid surprised the world when it came to market as it was incredibly efficient, capable of getting upwards of 40 miles per gallon thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, and the pickup bed made it very handy. The bed itself was only four feet long, meaning that it couldn't comfortably carry a sheet of drywall or plywood, but it was more than enough for the average person who just wants to tailgate, go camping, or carry furniture around. The Maverick's price was another attractive feature. The 2023 Maverick started at $22,195 without any options, making it the least expensive truck on the market. It's also completely sold out.
AOL Corp
GM Spending $854 Million to Build New Small-Block V-8
GM might be pushing hard into electrification, but it's not done with internal combustion yet. Last week, the company announced an $854 million investment into a variety of its plants to build the sixth-generation small-block V-8. It's the first confirmation that GM is working on a new small-block, though the company isn't yet releasing any technical details on the engine.
gmauthority.com
Dismissed GM 5.3L V8 Engine Class Action Lawsuit In Missouri Back On Track
A lawsuit filed against GM that was previously dismissed has been sent back to a district court in Missouri after appeal. The class action lawsuit alleges that several GM trucks and SUVs spanning the 2010 through 2014 model years consume excessive amounts of engine oil as the result of engine defects. The GM models in question include:
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for?
Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for? The post What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV
Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
Autoweek.com
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona: A Look at All 61 Liveries, Driver Lineups
The annual Rolex 24 at Daytona is January 28-29. This year, the field includes 61 cars in five different classes—GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro and GTD. Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-06 will lead the top GTP class and the field to the green flag on Jan. 28 after qualifying for the pole during the Roar Before the 24 weekend. The Rolex 24 should be a good one, as the top eight GTP cars were separated by only 0.815 seconds.
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV
The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
fordmuscle.com
How My Supercharged Small-Block Was Destroyed
Some of you may recall my previous article that detailed out the problems of tuning an engine equipped with an inexpensive set of injectors. While it wasn’t I who blessed my engine with these pentles of pain, but rather a previous owner, it was the experienced tuner who at one point thought a flat-rate fee would be a great idea and my mental state that would be taking a major hit. You see, Part 2 was scheduled to be the triumphant return of my supercharged small-block, but as fate would have it, the damage from Part 1 was not quite over. We learned shortly after pulling the first set of injectors for testing that the injectors were indeed faulty. However, we had no idea the wrath these injectors had already reaped upon my engine.
The Sporty Pontiac Monte Carlo Concept Car We Wish Made Production
In 1959 and 1960, many American automakers released a "compact car" in some form or fashion in order to take on the jolly German (Volkswagen) giant and its wildly popular Beetle. In 1961, Pontiac popped out the Tempest, which had a unique flexible driveshaft (aka the "rope-drive"). However, none of...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Wheels: Here Are The 16 Available Options
The 2023 Ford Mustang has a plethora of wheel options – 16, to be exact. Today, Ford Authority is breaking down every wheel option available for the final model year of the pony car’s sixth generation, by model/trim level and package. The first 2023 Mustang wheel option is...
What Do the Numbers 1500 Stand for in the GMC Sierra 1500?
The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most luxury trucks on the market. But what is with the numbers in the model name of the truck? The post What Do the Numbers 1500 Stand for in the GMC Sierra 1500? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand?
Most GMC models come with a Denali trim. This is their most comfortable and luxurious option, but what does the name mean? The post What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicles don’t pass shipping line safety assessment: ‘We will never compromise’
Shipping line Havila Kystruten has banned hybrid and electric vehicles due to their fire risk. After a safety analysis, the Norwegian shipping company deemed its vessels unable to handle fires caused by electric vehicles’ defective lithium-ion batteries. “A possible fire in electric, hybrid, or hydrogen cars will require external...
What Happened to Nissan’s Cube Car
The Nissan Cube was a unique looking car that only had a short run in the United States. Though, you can still buy a used one today. The post What Happened to Nissan’s Cube Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
167K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 4