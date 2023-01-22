Read full article on original website
bobbin tx
3d ago
Some of that plant based stuff has some really unhealthy chemicals, check ingredients
Reply
6
Related
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping and 'burning' woman with torch: police
A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and burned her with a butane torch, according to a criminal complaint.
Al Sharpton doubles down on Tawana Brawley rape accusation hoax: ‘Should I apologize?’
Rev. Al Sharpton told PBS he would not apologize for promoting false rape allegations in 1987, in one of the most controversial cases in his career.
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Nancy Pelosi slammed MSNBC during an interview published Sunday and said she was "not a big fan" of their coverage of President Biden's classified documents.
According to data, 95% of heart attack survivors say they notice something wrong about a month before a heart attack
Based on an analysis of more than 500 women, the report dispels recommendations about the nature of the heart attack. A heart attack can stop immediately. Think of the intense pain in your hands and neck. Although this explanation captures the emotions, the symptoms of a heart attack are usually gradual.
I've had cancer 4 times and survived a heart attack. This is what I've learned about health and happiness.
At 73, she's outlived many of her family members, even after having had thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and a heart attack.
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
Does your life flash before your eyes when you die? How did scientists record a brain dying? Does this happen for everyone?
msn.com
Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach
A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed. According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions
Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.
What happens to your body when you sleep on your side?
We talk to the experts about how side sleeping can benefit your body.
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
A male doctor thought I was exaggerating how heavy my periods were. One period lasted 83 days and I ended up needing a blood transfusion.
The author shares how a male ER doctor dismissed her symptoms and she had to fight to stay in the hospital. Her period lasted 83 days.
A woman went to the ER with 'severe' abdominal pain and discovered herbal tea had damaged her liver
The woman recovered after she stopped drinking the tea that contained ingredients including aloe vera.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
I was given less than 12 months left to live after cancer diagnosis – now I’m cured thanks to astonishing new drug
A MAN told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a trial of a new drug. Delighted Robert Glynn, 51, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the treatment. He was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after...
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Baby born with 31 Toes and Fingers can't undergo surgery because of his condition
A baby boy was born with 31 fingers and toes due to a rare congenital condition. The baby boy, named Hong Hong, was born seven years ago in January in Pingjiang County in Hunan province in China. He had two palms on each hand without any thumbs and eight toes on each foot.
Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant
If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Fox News
943K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 4