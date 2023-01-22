Read full article on original website
LJWR
3d ago
Police were the cause of the violence? I guess they threw themselves at rocks and burned their own cars etc to make ANTIFA look bad. NOT. CNN was the Clinton News Network. I guess you can know substitute the C as Clueless as in Clueless News Network.
42
Phillip Gilmore
3d ago
is breaking windows violent he ask. well if you come break my windows I'm going to be very violent and you ain't gonna like it.
41
Ricky Nixon
3d ago
These are the same folks that can't tell you what a women is, now you're asking them what violence is.Shame on you.
24
After CNN guest questions whether Atlanta riot's property destruction counts as violence, Americans weigh in
After anti-police protests in Atlanta over the weekend resulted in property damage, some Americans in D.C. say destroying property can be a form of violence.
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
Media accused of downplaying violence again during Atlanta riots: 'It was a night of rage planned by Antifa'
The mainstream media has come under fire, as critics claim some major outlets have downplayed violence in Atlanta as anti-police riots spiraled into chaos.
Atlanta anti-police riot suspects reportedly liberal kids from wealthy backgrounds: 'True White privilege'
'Speak Georgia' co-founder Janelle King, OutKick host Tomi Lahren and Fox News' Tucker Carlson ripped the allegedly rich and privileged suspects from Saturday's Atlanta riots.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes
ATLANTA — Georgia would have more leeway to pursue domestic terrorism cases if a state Senate bill becomes law. In Georgia, criminal charges of domestic terrorism have been pretty rare – until recently. When violence erupted Saturday in downtown Atlanta among folks protesting a new public safety training...
Joe Rogan slams media for gaslighting about riots: 'It's not mostly peaceful when a car is on fire'
Podcaster Joe Rogan interviewed Adam Curry about how political polarization is fueled by media outlets and has become the new religion for many Americans.
Atlanta mayor rebukes those claiming anti-police riots aren’t violent: ‘Domestic terrorism’
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens condemned claims the anti-police riots seen overnight were not violent, noting how protesters had explosives and would face domestic terrorism charges.
CNN guest who defended Atlanta's violent protests promoted GoFundMe for alleged cop shooter
Freelance journalist David Peisner, who criticized using the word “violent” to describe Antifa on CNN, was found to have supported a GoFundMe page for a state trooper shooter.
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday. Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters...
Group protesting Atlanta Public Safety Training Center labeled by feds as 'domestic violent extremists'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County court records show 27 people have now been arrested as part of a criminal case connected to protests at the future site of the City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. In arrest warrants, investigators are referring to a protest movement against the...
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
them.us
Queer Environmental Activist Tortuguita Shot and Killed by Atlanta Police
Amid the ongoing fight to defend Atlanta’s South River Forest from the construction of a law enforcement training village, a beloved queer community organizer, Tortuguita, was shot and killed by police last Wednesday. In August 2021, Atlanta’s government announced the construction of an 85-acre police training facility in the...
Democrats largely silent on anti-police violence in Atlanta after night of chaos, smashed windows
Democrats have been silent about the anti-police riots that resulted in six arrests and a burned-out police vehicle in Atlanta over the weekend.
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
Atlanta domestic terrorism suspects seen smiling, stone-faced in post anti-police riot booking photos
The six suspects charged with domestic terrorism after a fiery anti-police riot that involved the burning of an Atlanta police SUV were smirking or stone-faced in their mugshots.
Atlanta riots erupt downtown amid 'Cop City' backlash
Rioters aimed fireworks and rocks at the Atlanta Police Foundation building on Saturday evening, according to video of the scene.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
TIMELINE: Fulton County grand jury investigation into potential interference in Georgia elections
ATLANTA — A judge will decide this week whether or not to release the completed report into the grand jury investigation into potential criminal interference with the Georgia 2020 election. The Fulton County special purpose grand jury presented a final report earlier this month to Fulton County District Attorney’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism for Atlanta protests.
ATLANTA, Ga. – A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.
‘That’s not protesting, that’s terrorism:’ APD chief calls vandalism in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or an attorney to tell you that breaking windows and setting fires, that’s not protesting, that’s terrorism. They will be charged accordingly,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. Those were the strong words form Atlanta’s top...
Fox News
