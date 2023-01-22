Utah doctor charged with destroying COVID-19 vaccines, giving fake shots to children at their parents' request

A Utah plastic surgeon took bribes from anti-vax parents to dole out fake COVID-19 jabs while destroying tens of thousands of dollars worth of real medicine, prosecutors allege. Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. allegedly injected some children with saline shots before sending them off with fake vaccination cards, Utah’s US State Attorney’s Office said. Moore was indicted by a grand jury last week, along with two of his staffers and a neighbor who allegedly helped him carry out the plot. “By allegedly falsifying vaccine cards and administering saline shots to children instead of COVID-19 vaccines, not only did this provider endanger the health...

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO