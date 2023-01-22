ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah doctor charged with destroying COVID-19 vaccines, giving fake shots to children at their parents' request

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Outlander WOLFE
3d ago

pull his medical license. Whether it was by parents requests or not, it goes against every principle he/she is sworn to uphold.

Sbennett
3d ago

Great job Doc! About time one of these Dr's lives up to the Hippocratic oath. That man deserves a medal for saving countless lives. We should set up a go fund me for him and his family.

Martin Brake
3d ago

After reading these comments it's VERY clear that Covid polarization is thriving. Congratulations to Flip Flop Fraudci for all the contradicting misinformation you peddled while at the same time being paid handsomely to cover up the truth.

