Read full article on original website
PeopleRcrazy
3d ago
Look up the definition of the word mandate & you’ll find it’s command! So all he’s saying is it’s not the government’s right to command people to do their will. We all have the right to wear masks but it’s the being commanded to wear it that’s wrong.
Reply(2)
7
bigbear
3d ago
Just don't tread on private citizens and private businesses. If you want a mask or vaccine get it. If you don't want it fine. Desantis you are the ruler over government agencies.
Reply(2)
9
Jesse
3d ago
Do you know how many more lives could’ve been saved during the pandemic if he followed guidelines? He must be sued for endangering the lives of Floridians!
Reply(5)
4
Related
POLITICO
A closer look at DeSantis' blowout win
Hello and good Wednesday morning. Data drive— A clearer picture is emerging about the November elections in Florida … and it reinforces the depth and the scope of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nearly 20 point reelection victory over Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. By the numbers— Some of the...
Florida Governor DeSantis Racks Up Another Win With AP Course Revision
Another win for Gov. Ron DeSantis. The College Board, the nonprofit that oversees the SAT and Advanced Placement courses for high schoolers, announced on Tuesday that it would revise the AP African American Studies course it developed after DeSantis rejected the curriculum for Florida. The
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
Philadelphia Inquirer calls Ron DeSantis receiving local prestigious award 'a step backwards'
The Philadelphia Inquirer published an editorial Wednesday that criticized the Union League of Philadelphia's decision to award Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with their gold medal.
floridapolitics.com
Diagnosis for 1.25.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. — Record-breaking enrollment — Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Ron DeSantis aren’t proponents of the Affordable Care...
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Asks Florida Gov. DeSantis For Reinstatement
Saying “the facts do matter,” suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Wednesday asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to rescind an executive order that ousted the prosecutor. DeSantis’ Aug. 4 order accused Warren of “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties.” Warren, a twice-elected Democrat,
wqcs.org
Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks
Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
Andrew Warren calls on Florida Gov. DeSantis to reinstate him after federal court ruling
“Duty requires you to accept the court’s findings that the executive order is illegal, even if that finding is perhaps unwelcome."
Florida Republican Lawmaker Seeks No-Fault Repeal
A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, filed the proposal (HB 429) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. Lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly
floridapolitics.com
Texas Republican event hosts 2024 alternatives to Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump
The “Texas Voter Engagement Project Donor Appreciation Conference” is slated for next month, and while some GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls are scheduled to be there, Florida’s Governor apparently is not one of them. For journalist Mark Halperin — who reported at length in a Jan. 25 email...
cw34.com
Lawmaker wants to expand Florida's Red Flag law
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The rash of mass shootings recently across the U.S. no doubt has many people wondering where does it end?. A state lawmaker from south Florida is working on a bill she feels will make a difference. Florida already has a Red Flag law on...
Florida leaders and lawmakers pledge to ‘fight like hell’ against DeSantis decision to block Black history class
Gov’s spokesman calls the Advanced Placement history elective ‘a vehicle for a political agenda’
Why a Black history class was banned in Florida schools
Can Black history be taught in Florida? State officials say yes — but they have also put a stop to a new Advanced Placement high school class on the topic, saying it violates a state prohibition on the use of "critical race theory" concepts in Sunshine State classrooms. The class "is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the Florida Department of Education said in an unsigned letter. But critics like state Sen. Shevrin Jones say measures like the "Stop WOKE Act" discourage an honest discussion of America's racial history and are creating "an entire generation of Black...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida runs up tab in Medicaid transgender case
TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has authorized more than $1.3 million for legal and expert-witness fees in the state’s effort to ban Medicaid coverage of treatments for transgender people, a review of state records by The News Service of Florida shows. The Agency for...
Gov. DeSantis pushes for repealing unanimous death penalty requirement for jurors
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he wants the Florida Legislature to change the state law that requires a unanimous jury to impose a death sentence. Speaking at the Florida Sheriffs Association Winter Conference in St. Johns County, the governor noted that mass shooter Nikolas Cruz — who killed 17 students and staff at […] The post Gov. DeSantis pushes for repealing unanimous death penalty requirement for jurors appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida bill aims to ban ‘gay/trans panic defense’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is reintroducing a bill for the third year in a row. It would ban Florida attorneys from using what’s known as the “gay/trans panic defense.” “I think we’re living in a time where people think things like this don’t happen, but they do in fact happen,” said Leader […]
floridainsider.com
Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently ban COVID-19 mandates in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis during COVID-19 speaking with a mask on – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Raoul B Photography. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed permanently outlawing Covid mandates in the state. DeSantis stated in a press release earlier this week that he has introduced legislation to...
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida public universities spent $15 million of taxpayer dollars on CRT, diversity initiatives: report
Universities in Florida spent $28 million on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) or CRT programs in the 2022-2023 school year, which were over 50 percent taxpayer funded.
Fox News
943K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 84