Florida State

PeopleRcrazy
3d ago

Look up the definition of the word mandate & you’ll find it’s command! So all he’s saying is it’s not the government’s right to command people to do their will. We all have the right to wear masks but it’s the being commanded to wear it that’s wrong.

bigbear
3d ago

Just don't tread on private citizens and private businesses. If you want a mask or vaccine get it. If you don't want it fine. Desantis you are the ruler over government agencies.

Jesse
3d ago

Do you know how many more lives could’ve been saved during the pandemic if he followed guidelines? He must be sued for endangering the lives of Floridians!

Related
POLITICO

A closer look at DeSantis' blowout win

Hello and good Wednesday morning. Data drive— A clearer picture is emerging about the November elections in Florida … and it reinforces the depth and the scope of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nearly 20 point reelection victory over Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. By the numbers— Some of the...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Lawmaker Seeks No-Fault Repeal

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, filed the proposal (HB 429) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. Lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Lawmaker wants to expand Florida's Red Flag law

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The rash of mass shootings recently across the U.S. no doubt has many people wondering where does it end?. A state lawmaker from south Florida is working on a bill she feels will make a difference. Florida already has a Red Flag law on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Why a Black history class was banned in Florida schools

Can Black history be taught in Florida? State officials say yes — but they have also put a stop to a new Advanced Placement high school class on the topic, saying it violates a state prohibition on the use of "critical race theory" concepts in Sunshine State classrooms. The class "is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the Florida Department of Education said in an unsigned letter. But critics like state Sen. Shevrin Jones say measures like the "Stop WOKE Act" discourage an honest discussion of America's racial history and are creating "an entire generation of Black...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida runs up tab in Medicaid transgender case

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has authorized more than $1.3 million for legal and expert-witness fees in the state’s effort to ban Medicaid coverage of treatments for transgender people, a review of state records by The News Service of Florida shows. The Agency for...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis pushes for repealing unanimous death penalty requirement for jurors

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he wants the Florida Legislature to change the state law that requires a unanimous jury to impose a death sentence. Speaking at the Florida Sheriffs Association Winter Conference in St. Johns County, the governor noted that mass shooter Nikolas Cruz — who killed 17 students and staff at […] The post Gov. DeSantis pushes for repealing unanimous death penalty requirement for jurors appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida bill aims to ban ‘gay/trans panic defense’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is reintroducing a bill for the third year in a row. It would ban Florida attorneys from using what’s known as the “gay/trans panic defense.” “I think we’re living in a time where people think things like this don’t happen, but they do in fact happen,” said Leader […]
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently ban COVID-19 mandates in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis during COVID-19 speaking with a mask on – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Raoul B Photography. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed permanently outlawing Covid mandates in the state. DeSantis stated in a press release earlier this week that he has introduced legislation to...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
