Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping and 'burning' woman with torch: police
A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and burned her with a butane torch, according to a criminal complaint.
Al Sharpton doubles down on Tawana Brawley rape accusation hoax: ‘Should I apologize?’
Rev. Al Sharpton told PBS he would not apologize for promoting false rape allegations in 1987, in one of the most controversial cases in his career.
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Nancy Pelosi slammed MSNBC during an interview published Sunday and said she was "not a big fan" of their coverage of President Biden's classified documents.
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
After Madison Brooks death, slain LSU student Allie Rice's father says 'something's got to change'
Slain Louisiana State University student Allie Rice's father, Paul Rice, says "something's got to change" in Baton Rouge after the alleged rape and death of Madison Brooks.
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car
Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, allegedly visited the victims' home repeatedly for weeks before the attack.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves closely followed true crime and missing persons news and once reported a sighting of a woman who vanished.
Nonbinary teacher boasts on changing students' genders without parents knowing: 'They need protection'
A nonbinary California teacher admitted to socially transitioning students without parents' knowledge in an interview with the New York Times.
Dr. Baden on Ghislaine Maxwell's claim Jeffrey Epstein was murdered: 'Strangulation' was more likely
Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss why Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy points to homicide rather than suicide.
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Israel rejects US request for Hawk missiles in aid to Ukraine
Israel rejected a request from the U.S. to send old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as Washington looks to bolster Kyiv's defenses ahead of a looming Russian offensive.
Freshman congresswoman boycotts Biden's White House reception for 118th Congress
A freshman congresswoman will not attend President Biden’s reception Tuesday for the new Congress, citing lack of action from the White House on the border.
Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
Protesters marched and chanted outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
LSU student Madison Brooks died from ‘traumatic injuries’ after good Samaritans tried to save her
Madison Brooks, 19, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" after she was hit by car in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Jan. 15, shortly after the LSU sophomore was allegedly raped
Kelly Ripa says she's glad Sarah Michelle Gellar ignored her advice to stay away from Hollywood
Sarah Michelle Gellar ignored Kelly Ripa's advice early in her career and went to Los Angeles to pursue TV and movie stardom, the "Live" co-host said Monday.
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
Fox News
943K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0