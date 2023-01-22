ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia USA

Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

943K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy