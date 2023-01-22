Read full article on original website
Trader Joe’s manages cheap egg prices during egg shortage
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?
Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
msn.com
The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals
Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Start Thinking of Alternatives to These 6 Foods in 2023 — They’ll Be In Short Supply
It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)
We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close
Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
Futurism
Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage
Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
consumerqueen.com
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Why do Costo employees check customer receipts when they exit the store?
Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
A McDonald's U.S. Failure Becomes a Global Hit
It is far from unusual for a fast-food dish to be more popular globally than it is in the U.S. Aside from the occasional temporary promotion, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report KFC has kept the Chicken Twister Wrap off its American menus since 2013. But in countries like France and China, it is an indispensable part of the menu.
Hershey is being sued after tests showed its dark chocolate contained 'dangerous and harmful' lead and cadmium
Dark chocolate bars tested by Consumer Reports found 23 had higher levels of the heavy metals than public-health authorities generally considered safe.
