Plants You Can Grow or Forage to Make Wheat-Free Flour
For those wanting to move towards a more self-sufficient lifestyle, the thought of growing and milling your own flour can seem a rather daunting task. However, there are some really common and easy plants to grow and forage that can provide you with enough seed or grain to supply you with a little homemade, and even gluten-free, flour for your baking projects.
Chocolate Mint Cream Tarts [Vegan]
1 cup (80 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 3 tablespoons (37.5 g) chopped and melted cacao butter. 10 drops vanilla extract, Medicine Flower brand preferred. 1 cup (140 g) raw cashews, soaked for 2 hours and rinsed. 1/2 cup (120 ml) Almond Milk. 1/4 cup (60 ml) coconut nectar. 1...
Kale and Roasted Almond Quinoa Salad [Vegan]
4 cups tightly packed curly kale leaves (200 grams), thick stems removed. 1 red onion, thinly sliced into half or quarter rings. 11/2 cups cooked quinoa (use 1/2 cup dry red quinoa cooked in 1 cup of boiled salted water) Salt and ground pepper, to taste. Several handfuls of raw...
Kikka Sushi Launches New Vegan Line Featuring Vegan Salmon and Tuna Sushi
Whole Foods Markets partner, Kikka Sushi, has announced a new line called Vegan by Kikka featuring vegan salmon and tuna sushi. Kikka Sushi has been a partner with Whole Foods for over 30 years and has recently said it is embarking on a “five-year mission to create vegan products that satisfy the most discerning tastes with authentic flavors and textures.” The company plans to do so by switching out all white sugar for vegan sugar to avoid bone char in all white rice products.
Making Plant-Based Meat Price-Competitive is Key to Pushing Animal Products Out of the Market
On “Talking Business with Aaron Heslehurst,“ Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown discussed his focus on global three-year deals with McDonald’s and with Yum, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Brown believes these deals are the best way to lower costs and “make these products accessible to every consumer that wants them.”
Plant Based Diet Improves Health and Longevity, Research Finds
Research has continued to show just how beneficial a plant-based diet can be for your health as well as longevity. Research has indicated that eating a plant-based diet can help to prevent a variety of chronic diseases and illnesses and promote longevity with better health in adults. Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare...
3-Ingredient Mousse [Vegan]
1 1/3 cup (310g) dark dairy-free chocolate (70% or higher is best) 1/2- 1 cup (130-150ml) almond milk, depending on desired consistency (optional) Maple syrup, to taste (if you want it sweeter or use a higher % dark chocolate) Preparation. Melt the dark chocolate either in your microwave or double...
Curry with Chickpeas and Vegetables [Vegan]
Boil the vegetables in salted water and strain them. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a non-stick pan and sauté the onion, leeks and garlic until translucent. Add the vegetables and chickpeas. Then I add the coconut milk, the paste and the curry and simmer on a low heat for about 15 minutes.
Creamy Celeriac Soup [Vegan]
2 teaspoons of kosher salt (divided) 4 cups (460 grams) of celeriac root, peeled and diced (about 2 full sized celeriac) Add the onions and water to a large pot over medium high heat. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook the onions, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until soft and translucent and sightly golden. The onions will “sweat” their own liquid as they cook down, but if they begin to dry out, turn down the heat and sprinkle with more water. Be patient here, this will take about 15 minutes.
Mexican Chocolate Mousse Bars [Vegan]
2 cups (300 g) peeled, pitted and chopped ripe avocado (about 3 small avocados) 12 drops vanilla extract, Medicine Flower brand preferred. In a food processor, process the almonds, buckwheat, activated oat flour, coconut sugar, mesquite powder and cinnamon until the mixture resembles coarse flour. Add the melted coconut oil, tahini and vanilla, and process again until the batter starts sticking together.
