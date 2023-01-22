2 teaspoons of kosher salt (divided) 4 cups (460 grams) of celeriac root, peeled and diced (about 2 full sized celeriac) Add the onions and water to a large pot over medium high heat. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook the onions, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until soft and translucent and sightly golden. The onions will “sweat” their own liquid as they cook down, but if they begin to dry out, turn down the heat and sprinkle with more water. Be patient here, this will take about 15 minutes.

2 DAYS AGO