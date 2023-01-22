ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Davos: How This Scrap Steel Recycling Company Became the World’s Most Sustainable Company

As the world’s elite gather in Davos for the World Economic Forum, the topic of corporate sustainability is front and center. But who is leading the pack when it comes to doing the best for people and the planet? Research firm Corporate Knights have named Schnitzer Steel Industries, a U.S. scrap steel recycler, the world’s most sustainable company.
10 Ways Technology is Transforming the Hospitality Industry

The hospitality industry has long been a vital contributor to the global economy. Still, it also faces some significant environmental challenges. From energy consumption to water usage and waste management, hotels and resorts must find ways to reduce their environmental impact while continuing to provide excellent service to guests. Fortunately, technology is increasingly important in helping the hospitality industry become more sustainable.

