One Green Planet
Davos: How This Scrap Steel Recycling Company Became the World’s Most Sustainable Company
As the world’s elite gather in Davos for the World Economic Forum, the topic of corporate sustainability is front and center. But who is leading the pack when it comes to doing the best for people and the planet? Research firm Corporate Knights have named Schnitzer Steel Industries, a U.S. scrap steel recycler, the world’s most sustainable company.
One Green Planet
10 Ways Technology is Transforming the Hospitality Industry
The hospitality industry has long been a vital contributor to the global economy. Still, it also faces some significant environmental challenges. From energy consumption to water usage and waste management, hotels and resorts must find ways to reduce their environmental impact while continuing to provide excellent service to guests. Fortunately, technology is increasingly important in helping the hospitality industry become more sustainable.
