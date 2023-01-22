Morris County investigators probe car fire, body found in Lynn Park



Morris County investigators are piecing together two incidents in Lincoln Park Saturday, one of which involved a body found in the area of Lynn Park.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement on social media saying it was notified of a vehicle fire at 8:12 a.m. on Ungerer Way. Around 3 p.m., a body was located in the park, which is only a short drive away.



“This is an active and ongoing investigation and is related to the investigation near Lynn Park. There is no threat to the community,” the statement reads.



No other details surrounding the investigation have been released.