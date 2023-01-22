Read full article on original website
In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future
As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.
The Jewish Press
Spotify Joins the Layoff Wave
Spotify has announced that it, too, will lay off a significant portion of its workforce. The company said Monday that it plans to cut six percent of its staff – approximately 600 of its approximately 9,800 employees. Among those who are leaving is Content and Advertising Director Dawn Ostroff,...
Motley Fool
Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
AOL Corp
Walmart increases average hourly wage to more than $17.50
Walmart (WMT) announced plans to hike its average hourly pay to more than $17.50 on Tuesday. In a statement to U.S. employees, Walmart U.S. CEO and President John Furner said "starting next month, we’ll begin investing in higher wages for associates." He added: "This includes a mixture of associates’...
U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items.
kalkinemedia.com
Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Flying shame: the scandalous rise of private jets
It was a Labour spokesperson who said the prime minister was behaving “like an A-list celeb”, after Rishi Sunak made his third trip by private jet in 10 days. Last week, he flew from London to Blackpool in a 14-seat RAF jet – a 230-mile journey that would have taken about three hours by train. The week before, he did the same to Leeds, which he could have done in two and a half hours by train, but which wouldn’t have looked nearly so glamorous – to go by the ludicrous photograph of him looking important and being saluted as he boarded the aircraft.
BBC
US embassy moves to cut visa wait time for Indians
The US embassy and its consulates in India have launched several new initiatives to cut wait time and increase visa processing across the country. The current wait-time for Indian visitors is 500-600 days. The US mission said its services in India had been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a...
Musk outlines Tesla's recession playbook: claw back costs
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has a playbook for Tesla (TSLA.O) headed into what he believes will be a "serious" recession: cut costs on everything from parts to logistics, while keeping the pressure on competitors with discounted sticker prices.
CNET
Smartphone Shipments Saw Biggest-Ever Drop at the End of 2022
Global smartphone shipments experienced their largest-ever decline at the end of 2022, dropping almost 20% in the fourth quarter, according to market research firm International Data Corporation, which released its latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report on Wednesday. Smartphone shipments dropped 18.3% year over year last quarter, representing the...
BBC
Microsoft sees slowest sales growth in six years
Microsoft sales have slowed sharply as customers facing economic strains cut their spending on technology. The firm said sales rose just 2% in the three months to December, to $52.7bn (£42.7bn), the smallest quarterly increase in more than six years. The update came just days after the firm said...
TurnOnGreen’s Subsidiary Digital Power Corporation Completes Development of Product to Power the Future Platform of Broadband and Cable Technology
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), at times referred to as TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“ DPC ”), has completed the development phase of its generic access platform (“ GAP ”) power supply unit for powering broadband network access nodes. DPC’s GAP power supply unit enables broadband and multi-system operators to add new functions and services to access nodes. This novel GAP power supply unit design allows multi-system operators (“MSOs”) to accelerate technology updates, deliver multiple services utilizing a single node platform, facilitate the migration to an edge-computing model, increase service velocity and reduce inventory costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005296/en/ Gap Node by Digital Power Corporation, a TurnOnGreen Company (Photo: Business Wire)
potatopro.com
The next global food crisis? Phosphorus supply is increasingly disrupted...
Without phosphorus food cannot be produced, since all plants and animals need it to grow. Put simply: if there is no phosphorus, there is no life. As such, phosphorus-based fertilisers – it is the "P" in "NPK" fertiliser – have become critical to the global food system. Most...
