Read full article on original website
Related
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Brantley Gilbert Joining Nickelback on the Get Rollin’ Tour — See Dates
Brantley Gilbert is once again hopping on a non-country tour. This year, he will be opening for Nickelback on their Get Rollin' Tour. "How do you make the most unexpected and bad@$$ tour of all time ... @nickelback and your boy join forces for the summer ... That’s how," the country star writes on social media.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0