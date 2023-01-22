ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantley Gilbert Joining Nickelback on the Get Rollin’ Tour — See Dates

Brantley Gilbert is once again hopping on a non-country tour. This year, he will be opening for Nickelback on their Get Rollin' Tour. "How do you make the most unexpected and bad@$$ tour of all time ... @nickelback and your boy join forces for the summer ... That’s how," the country star writes on social media.
